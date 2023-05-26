International
Oxford Health plays a leading role in 42.7 million research efforts to find innovative new treatments for mental illness
Research with the potential to change the lives of millions of people worldwide who suffer from mental illness has received a boost with the announcement of £42.7m in government funding.
Clinicians and scientists inNIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Center (BRC)are playing a key role in coordinating the Mental Health Mission which will be based on the BRC andNIHR Mental Health Translational Collaboration Research (MH-TRC) to increase research capacity across the country.
The government’s announcement is designed to promote national collaboration across sectors to strengthen research and attract further investment from industry and research organisations. It follows on from the priority healthcare missions launched last year as part of the Science Vision of Life and is part of a series of life science policy announcements made today.
The NIHR MH-TRC, hosted by the NIHR Oxford Health BRC, played a leading role in securing £42.7 million in funding in a national effort to boost mental health research infrastructure across the UK and accelerate the discovery of treatments for effective new mental illness through Office of Life Sciences Mission of Mental Health.
Major funding has been awarded to two demonstration sites in Birmingham and Liverpool with further significant funding awarded to the University of Manchester.
Visit to Oxford UniversityProfessor Huseini Manjiwill co-chair the Mental Health Mission with the Professor of Psychological Medicine at the University of ManchesterKathryn Abel.
Professor Manji and Professor Abel said:
We are delighted to be working together to make the new Mental Health Mission a truly revolutionary force behind mental health research. We want Mission to make a tangible difference to the lives of patients, both in the UK and internationally. Between us, we bring a wealth of experience in mental health research and innovation, and a commitment to genuine collaboration with patients, industry and healthcare staff.
Bringing together the public sector, patients and industry as equal partners, the Mission will work with the Office for Life Sciences and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) to support the NHS and NIHR to take advantage of its size and scope , and in the depth of its data sources. Alongside additional investment in mental health research and infrastructure, the Mission will drive a step change in the way we think about mental health, mental illness and its treatment. This will support the development of critically needed treatments across the spectrum of mental illness.
We want the UK to be the most attractive place to conduct robust and high-impact mental health research, ensuring people have access to the best and newest treatments. We are confident that the Mission will be unique in its ability to bring together and challenge national partners to make this happen.
Dr Nick Broughton, CEO of Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, said:
This unprecedented additional investment in mental health research in the UK will help revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness and change the lives of millions of people around the world.
There has been a great leap forward in the understanding of the brain and the genetic roots of these disorders by the global research communities over the past few decades. Our clinicians and scientists are at the forefront of this.
The Mental Health Mission will build on Oxford’s leadership role to create the national research infrastructure we need to make major advances in the treatment of devastating conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis and children’s mental health. We are delighted to be working with researchers across the country to make this a reality.
Professor John Geddes, Director of Oxford Health BRC, said:The mission builds on recent major investment in mental health research in the NIHR biomedical research center competition, recognizing the outstanding strength of UK research in this area. The mission extends research infrastructure across the UK, ensuring that all patients and populations can benefit from being offered the opportunity to participate in research.
The successful award is based on a huge collective effort from researchers, clinicians, patients, charities, research funders, regulators, industry working with the Life Sciences Office and NIHR, we are extremely grateful to everyone and look forward to the Mission making an impact great, benefiting Great Britain and the world.
BRC was awarded 35.4 million in government fundingNational Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR)last year to help deliver a range of life-changing innovations in brain health.
The NIHR is the UK’s largest funder of health and care research.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oxfordhealth.nhs.uk/news/oxford-health-plays-a-leading-role-in-42-7m-research-effort-to-find-innovative-new-treatments-for-mental-illness/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oxford Health plays a leading role in 42.7 million research efforts to find innovative new treatments for mental illness
- Genentech, American Diabetes Association Partner Improves Access to Diabetic Eye Disease Screening and Treatment
- Donald Trump Jr. accidentally insults Trump instead of DeSantis
- 6 Best Restaurants Near Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad For Post-Game Cravings
- Boris Johnson meets Donald Trump during US tour for Ukraine talks
- Deputy Minister of Justice and Human Rights Says Jokowi Will Amend Presidential Decree on Firli Bahuri Cs Term in KPK
- KRK Gets Trolled For ‘Kuch To Sharam Kar Lete’ Comment While Praising Veteran Actor
- Baseball Tournament: Summary of Day 3
- At the heart of the Oxford fashion scene: the designers of the Fashion Gala
- Oldbury man prosecuted for stealing money meant to fund care
- Ron DeSantis has announced his candidacy for president despite his Twitter mishaps
- Sudan’s humanitarian crisis deepens as ceasefire breaks down – BBC News