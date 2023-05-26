The name and history of the new Coombe Abbey play area has been revealed by Coventry City Council

The name and story behind the opening of a new play area in the grounds of Coombe Abbey Park has been revealed.

Hermit’s Hollow is the name of the new attraction being created by Coventry City Council.

It is close to the hugely successful Go Ape and will provide a fun and engaging new area for children to play in – based on a unique period of history in the Coombe.

It will be managed by No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM), which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel and The Avenue in Coombe, as well as other destinations including St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry city

The theme of the new play facility, which opens in June, is based on a notable period in the Coombe’s nearly 900-year history when it was the residence of Princess Elizabeth, daughter of King James I in the early 1600s.

During her time there, the princess was gifted an ‘island’ within the grounds where she ordered the creation of a cottage for a widow and her children, where poultry would be kept, and was given the appearance of a type of building known as a hermitage .

It is hoped that Hermit’s Hollow will help to stimulate children’s imaginations, as well as providing many ways to slide, climb and run!

It is being created by the team at Creating Adventurous Places Ltd (CAP.Co) and is inspired by the natural environment, specifically Smite Brook, which is located adjacent to the game site.

It offers a wide variety of adventure game features embedded in the game structures, allowing visitors young and old to navigate the Hollow’s various bridges, walkways, ramps and tunnels.

Visitors will also find the Hermit’s Speaking Tube to send secret messages to friends, soar high among the treetops on the upper level of the Canopy Spire, or zip back down to earth on the spiral tube slide or accompanying slide accessible to all.

Little ones have their own mini-adventure to enjoy and accompanying adults or carers – when not climbing and climbing the play structures themselves – can enjoy a tasty treat and hot drink from Hermit’s Cafe, which is just around the corner of games in the forest.

It’s the latest in a long line of attractions added to Coombe Abbey, including The Avenue which is home to The Sundae Club, a 1950s-style sundae, Flowers at Coombe, The Abbey Artisan Market and the Cafe in the Park .

Time slot tickets for Hermit’s Hollow will be £3.95 and can be booked online in advance or at the on-site kiosk. This new facility will complement the newly renovated play area in the Visitor Center and the Climbing Forest, both of which are free to use.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader at Coventry City Council, said: “I am pleased with the new name and the quality of work to create it. As a council we have invested in this free attraction and play park next to the Visitor Centre. I’m sure Hermit’s Hollow will prove another popular attraction in Coombe Abbey Park.

Ron Terry, NOHM’s Group Operations Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to reveal the name and inspiration behind the new game area, Hermit’s Hollow. “It also evokes some of the fascinating history of the Coombe, when Princess Elizabeth came to live here during a period when her father was the subject of an assassination attempt in the Gunpowder Plot! There were even plots to kidnap Elizabeth and put her in the dumps if the plotters had succeeded. “From the available evidence, it appears that Elizabeth was a very bright child and enjoyed living here at the Coombe and the gardens that were created. She ordered the creation of the ‘Hermitage’, which would house a variety of colorful birds. “So when kids come to play at Hermit’s Hollow, they’ll enjoy a little piece of history!”

Simon Egan, Project Development for CAP.Co, said: “Working with the team at Coombe to deliver both the Visitor Center play area and now Hermit’s Hollow – deep within the park itself – has been such a rewarding experience for everyone at CAP.Co. “As always, it has been delivered in such a collaborative way with everyone involved, it’s incredible to see yet another opportunity for families to play together outside in such a fantastic landscape designed with Capability Brown – that’s why we do what we do. “The location for Hermit’s Hollow works very well in my opinion. It is located adjacent to an existing but closed trail, slightly out of sight. The natural fluids used here help the game feel part of the experience, not dominating but complementing the existing landscape, which is a testament to our design team. “With Smite Brook meandering at the boundary of the site and wildlife to be seen and heard everywhere – children and adults alike are sure to enjoy the balance of natural play in this new environment, which ultimately adds to the excellent set of activities already successful. integrated into the wider park”.

For more information go to https://www.theavenueatcoombe.co.uk/hermits-hollow-play-park/