Quantum sensor for a future navigation system tested on board a Royal Navy ship | Imperial News













A quantum sensor prototype built at Imperial, with possible application in non-GPS navigation, has been tested in collaboration with the Royal Navy.

The test marks an important step in bringing new quantum technologies out of the lab and into real-world environments.

Access to Patrick Blackett provides us with a unique opportunity to take quantum sensors out of the lab and into real-world environments where they are needed. Dr. Joseph Cotter

Many navigation systems today rely on global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as GPS, which uses signals from satellites orbiting the Earth. However, GPS navigation is not always accessible, obstacles such as tall buildings can easily block satellite signals, and they are also susceptible to jamming, impersonation or denial, thus preventing accurate navigation. It has been estimated that a single day of satellite service being denied would cost the UK £1 billion.

There are independent navigation systems without satellite; however, current technologies drift over time, meaning they lose accuracy unless regularly calibrated with satellites. The quantum sensor has the potential to remove this motion, significantly improving accuracy over long periods of time.

The Imperial College London team unveiled their first ‘quantum compass’ prototype in 2018, and have since refined the technology to the point where it can now be tested in the field.

Real world environments

Imperial’s latest quantum sensor was integrated into a Qinetiq NavyPOD – an interchangeable rapid prototyping platform, before it set off for London on a new Royal Navy research vessel, the XV Patrick Blackett.

The experiment is the first step toward understanding the application and exploitation of quantum-enabled navigation, which can provide significant navigational advantages when operating in satellite-denied areas.

Dr Joseph Cotter, lead scientist in quantum sensing from Imperial’s Department of Physics, said: “Access to Patrick Blackett provides us with a unique opportunity to take quantum sensors out of the laboratory and into real-world environments where they are needed.”

Commander Michael Hutchinson, Commanding Officer of XV Patrick Blackett, said: “Working with Imperial College London on this project has been an exciting and interesting opportunity for us all. So far, testing has gone well, but the technology is still in its early stages. It’s great to be a part of Royal Navy history.”

Using ultra-cold atoms

The Imperial Quantum Sensor is a new type of accelerator. Accelerometers measure how an object’s speed changes over time. By combining this information with the rotation measurements and the initial position of the object, the current location can be calculated.

Conventional accelerators are used in many different devices such as mobile phones and laptops. However, these sensors cannot maintain their accuracy for longer periods of time without an external reference.

The quantum accelerator uses ultra-cold atoms to make very precise measurements. When cooled to extremely low temperatures, atoms begin to exhibit their ‘quantum’ nature, resulting in wave-like properties. As the atoms move across the sensor, an ‘optical ruler’ is formed using a series of laser pulses. This allows the acceleration of the atoms to be measured precisely.

Quantum inheritance

These new tests build on a legacy of quantum research at Imperial. Imperial has formed the Center for Quantum Engineering, Science and Technology (QuEST) to translate breakthroughs in quantum science into transformative quantum technology.

Professor Peter Haynes, Director of QuEST at Imperial, says: “The quantum accelerator is a pioneering technology at the forefront of quantum innovation. It has the potential to transform navigation by making it more accurate and safe.

“This work represents the latest advancement in Imperial’s long record of world-leading research in quantum science and technology. With deep expertise in basic science, engineering and translation, we are focused on making quantum technologies – and the benefits that they hold – a reality.”

The XV Patrick Blackett ship also has another Imperial connection. 1948 Nobel Prize winner Professor Lord Blackett was head of the Physics Department at Imperial College from 1953 to 1963 and the main building on the South Kensington campus still bears his name.