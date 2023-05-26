International
Forget Musk! This news from EnerVenue will change the world
How come news of EnerVenues building a 1 million square foot Gigafactory in Kentucky doesn’t lead every newscast in the country? In my opinion, it should be.
EnerVenue did announcement about the Kentucky facility in late March, revealing that it will be able to produce up to 1.5 gigawatt-hours of energy storage capacity per year (enough to power more than a million homes). According to CEO Jorg Heinemann, this big step is just the first of many; over the next few years, EnerVenue plans to build additional plants in North America, with a total production capacity of about 20 gigawatt-hours per year.
The company literally cannot build enough additional capacity. Heinemann told me that EnerVenue is down to 7.0 gigawatt-hours of load. In other words, more than four and a half years of manufacturing new facilities in Kentucky was talked about as soon as the groundbreaking ceremony ribbon was cut. And customers are trying to get ahead of the junk line by paying a premium for their orders.
Re-read the last sentence and you can see why I am so excited about the future of EnerVenues.
For those of you not familiar with EnerVenue, check out the article I wrote a few years ago for this column titled EnerVenue: The Batteries We Need for Grid-Scale Storage and my December 2021 story about the severe shutdown of EnerVenue oversubscribed Series A fundraising round led by SLB (NYSE: SLB , formerly Schlumberger) and Saudi Aramco.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
From where I sit, EnerVenues’ innovative metal-hydrogen batteries, adapted from a technology that has been proven in space satellite applications for years, have the potential to reshape grid- and industrial-scale energy storage applications around the world. It is not difficult for me to imagine EnerVenues Energy Storage Energy becoming the standard battery technology for all stationary installations.
EnerVenues batteries are durable, efficient and recyclable; they are also safer and much less cumbersome than lithium-ion, and they allow flexibility in charging speed. Batteries using a similar nickel-hydrogen chemistry have completed charge/discharge cycles with millions of cell hours on orbiting spacecraft, so EnerVenue feels comfortable offering buyers a 20-year / 20,000-cycle warranty.
These are the advantages that EnerVenue talks about in its press releases, but I believe there are some other benefits that cannot and should not be overlooked.
First, the materials used in batteries are readily available on every continent, reducing the fragility and carbon footprint of the supply chain and allowing for the localization of production. I was appalled when I recently read a book about the lithium-ion battery supply chain called Cobalt red, which sheds light on the systematic exploitation of workers, many of whom are children, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Let’s put it this way: if you use any product that runs on a lithium-ion battery, it’s almost certain that you’re the beneficiary of child slavery.
The fact that EnerVenue batteries do not require the use of scarce or raw materials that are geographically concentrated in jurisdictions run by corrupt strongmen is a huge plus for me.
Second, the form factor of EnerVenue batteries is large and their construction does not require delicate micro-engineering. In fact, Heinemann tells me that a person with a simple mechanical tool can build an EnerVenue battery that meets operational specifications. What this means is that EnerVenue facilities don’t need to be populated with fancy, custom-built robotics. EnerVenue can use off-the-shelf manufacturing equipment and can train workers to easily build and inspect the units. This simplification significantly lowers the capital costs of EnerVenue’s facilities versus those of a lithium-ion plant and, I believe, should lower operating costs as well.
The economic and technical advantages of EnerVenues technology are obvious; so clear that the smart money has already placed a big bet on this Fremont, California start-up that was born out of a Stanford University lab. One of the five pillars of SLBs New Energy business unit is energy storage and the EnerVenues storage solution is the cornerstone on which SLB is basing its stationary battery installation offering.
I’m dying to have an attic full of EnerVenues batteries myself, but alas, Heinemann tells me he’s focused on grid and industrial customers right now. Even if I can’t have some friendly, orange energy storage vessels in the attic, I hope my local utility will take a page from Dr. Lorenzo Kristovs and will put a basic layer of community storage to create my more resilient and self-sufficient community.
Heinemann and Kristov know, as I do, that if we are to have any chance of sustaining the advances of human civilizations and maintaining the sustainability of our biosphere, we must fundamentally rethink the way we use and distribute power.
Smart investors take note.
