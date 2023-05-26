Dnipro medical facility attack: Deadly Russian strikes hit central Ukrainian city





CNN

–



At least two people died and dozens more were injured after Russian forces struck a medical facility in the city of Dnipro on Friday morning, after intense shelling fell on central Ukraine overnight.

A 69-year-old man was killed as he was passing by when the rocket hit the town, and the body of another man was pulled from the rubble, said Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration.

CNN located the attack in the city hospital no. 14 of Dnipropetrovsk and a veterinary clinic in an industrial district north of the Dnipro River in the central Ukrainian city. The explosions in Dnipro happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to CCTV.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported attacks in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions from 10:00 p.m. Thursday night to 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The Air Force Command reported 17 cruise missiles and 31 attack drones and noted that there were attacks in the Dnipro and Kharkiv regions using S-300/S-400 missile systems.

Kyiv also saw several air strikes across the city, according to Serhii Popko, head of the city’s military administration. He added that there were no victims.

Another 30 people were injured in the bombing in Dnipro, including two children aged three and six, Lysak added. He noted earlier that at least 21 of them had been hospitalized and three were in critical condition.

Rescue operations were continuing Friday afternoon, with workers searching for survivors under the rubble. Three people are missing after the attack.

There were scenes of fires that broke out in one of the buildings of the medical clinic. The video, posted by Lysak, also showed smoke pouring from windows and a completely collapsed roof.

A CNN crew on the ground saw emergency workers standing on cranes and lowering water hoses over the wreckage as diggers cleared the debris from the scene.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov said a shift change for doctors meant fewer people than usual were working at the facility at the time of the attack.

The moment the rocket hit there was a shift change. We hope there will be no more casualties, Filatov told reporters at the hospital site.

It is a miracle that the missile landed just as the doctors were changing shifts. He added that there were outpatient consultations when the attack happened.

The clinic is used to treat patients with mental illness and also houses an inpatient treatment facility, according to the mayor.

Kiev and its Western allies strongly condemned the Kremlin’s offensive in central Ukraine, calling for accountability for the Russian attacks.

France called them war crimes that cannot go unpunished, according to a statement from the French Foreign Ministry.

Missile and drone strikes in Kiev and Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions once again deliberately targeted civilian areas, the ministry said, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday: Russian terrorists once again confirm their status as fighters against everything humane and honest.

The consequences of shelling are being eliminated and the victims are being rescued. All necessary services are included, he added.