Departments of Justice and State Host First-of-its-kind Regional Symposium on Women in Law Enforcement and Security in Asia | OPA





Given the critical role women play in the security sector, combating organized crime, terrorism and violent extremism, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of State joined forces the week of May 22-26, 2023, to host an Asia – Peaceful. Regional Symposium on Women in Law Enforcement in Denpasar, Indonesia. Increasing the participation of women in law enforcement increases operational effectiveness and expands the ability of police institutions to engage with local communities. The event, which is being attended by approximately 70 law enforcement professionals from eight countries around the globe, reinforces regional and strategic objectives in empowering women as meaningful, essential contributors to security, law enforcement and counter-terrorism. The symposium also provides a forum for participants to undertake career development training, engage in networking opportunities and strengthen the advancement of women in law enforcement. The symposium includes participants from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines and Sri Lanka. We are educating ourselves and our partners on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in law enforcement; it’s time to focus on deliberate strategies to change the norms and power structures that impede progress toward greater equality, said Director Gregory Ducot of the International Criminal Investigation Training Assistance Program (ICITAP). We hope the connections made this week will advance women in the field and provide them with the resources they need to help develop their careers, ultimately moving the counter-terrorism mission forward. The Multinational Police Engagement for Equality and Justice (EMPoWER) program is extremely valuable in identifying those who can be agents of change in their institutions and societies, said Ambassador Tina Kaidanow, the State Department’s Special Representative for Guantanamo Affairs. . Their ability to be not only professionally curious but also introspective means they can use the training and best practices provided, apply those learnings to their environment, and use those tools to ‘help them advance further in their respective organizations. There is no doubt that in promoting the integration of women into the senior ranks of law enforcement and counter-terrorism, we are broadening the inclusion of all groups and promoting a diverse force that can reliably respond to municipal needs, thus helping to prevent the growth of radicalism wherever it might take root. In addition, the symposium provides opportunities for senior men and women in US and international security careers to have meaningful interactions with women in the security professions in many Asia-Pacific countries. Symposium presenters include: Special Representative for Guantanamo Affairs, Ambassador Tina Kaidanow;

FBI International Operations Division Section Chief Ashley Johnson;

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kate Rebholz; AND

Chief (Ret.) Melissa Hyatt, Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore, Maryland Key points of discussion include: Executive panels focused on what makes a great leader and women in security;

Leadership training, emphasizing change management, emotional intelligence and leadership styles; AND

Presentations on Global Terrorism Trends and Threats in Asia, Corrections and Intelligence Development and Social Media to Counter Violent Extremism. The Asia-Pacific Regional Symposium on Women in Law Enforcement was organized by: the US Department of Justice ICITAP and its EMPoWER program, the State Bureau of Counterterrorism (CT) Department, and the State Bureau of International Affairs Department of Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL). The EMPoWER program, a partnership between the Departments of Justice and State, builds the capacity of women to fight terrorism by supporting them through the provision of leadership and technical training and mentoring. Previous regional symposia led by EMPoWER were held in March 2022 in Opatija, Croatia and in June 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. To learn more about ICITAP’s capacity building programs around the world, visit www.justice.gov/criminal-icitap.

