The new cabinet was announced North Herts Council





Following the May election, when a third of our seats (16) were contested, changes to the council’s cabinet were announced last night (May 25) at the council’s annual general meeting. With 19 Labor and Co-op seats, 15 Liberal Democrat seats and 15 Conservative seats, there is no overall control of the council and so North Herts will remain a joint Labor and Co-operative and Liberal Democrat administration. Cllr Elizabeth Dennis (Labour and Co-operatives) will continue as Leader of the Council, with Liberal Democrat Group Leader Cllr Ruth Brown continuing as Deputy Leader. The post of Leader is elected by all council members every four years. The leader chairs all council cabinet meetings and directs policy development and implementation. The cabinet positions now are: Cllr Elizabeth Dennis Leader of the Council

Cllr Ruth Brown Executive Member for Planning and Transport (and Deputy Leader)

Cllr Ian Albert Executive Member for Finance and IT

Cllr Alistair Willoughby Executive Member for Communities and Partnerships

Cllr Keith Hoskins Executive Member for Enterprise & Arts

Cllr Amy Allen Executive Member for Recycling and Waste Management

Cllr Steve Jarvis Executive Member for Environment and Leisure

Cllr Sean Prendergast Executive Member for Housing and Environmental Health In addition to the cabinet roles, the new Leader of the Council is Cllr Daniel Allen and the Deputy Leader is Cllr Chris Lucas. Cllr Elizabeth Dennis, Leader of North Herts Council, said: I am grateful to the people of North Herts for their overwhelming vote of confidence in the work of the shared administration and I look forward to our continued partnership this year. We have a fantastic team of young councilors from diverse backgrounds dedicated to protecting our communities. We will continue to work with you, putting people at the heart of everything we do as we move towards a brighter sustainable future together. The deputy cabinet is: Cllr Ian Mantle Deputy Executive Member for Planning and Transport

Cllr Matt Barnes Deputy Executive Member for Finance and IT

Cllr Dominic Griffiths Deputy Executive Member for Communities and Partnerships

Cllr Tamsin Thomas Deputy Executive Member for Enterprise and the Arts

Cllr Tom Tyson Deputy Executive Member for Recycling and Waste Management

Cllr Mick Debenham Deputy Executive Member for Environment and Leisure Cllr Ruth Brown, Deputy Leader of North Herts Council, added: I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to continue working with Labor and Liberal Democrat colleagues to deliver the best possible local services. We will continue to listen to residents and develop meaningful partnerships with local businesses and community organisations, for a better future for us all. More information about council make-up, who your local councilors are and council meetings: Your council

