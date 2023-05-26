AUKUS Partners Demonstrate Advanced Capability Test > US Department of Defense > Release





AUKUS tripartite partners successfully demonstrated a trial of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomy under the pillar of Advanced Capabilities (Pillar II), 28 April in the UK. US delegates joined their Australian and UK counterparts to observe the first artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy trial of AUKUS, held at Upavon in Wiltshire, UK, with the aim of rapidly pushing these technologies forward in responsible military use. The work saw the initial joint deployment of Australian, UK and US AI-enabled assets in a collaborative swarm to detect and track military targets in a representative real-time environment. Accelerating the development of these technologies will have a massive impact on coalition military capabilities. This is the first instance of jointly developed Australian, UK and US artificial intelligence capabilities being deployed on coalition autonomous systems for an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission as part of Pillar II. “Accelerating technological advances will deliver the operational advantages needed to defeat current and future threats across the battlespace,” said UK General Rob Magowan, Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff (Financial and Military Capability). The trial, hosted by the UK’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), achieved several firsts for the tripartite, including live collaborative retraining of models in flight and exchange of AI models between AUKUS nations. The AUKUS collaboration is seeking to rapidly direct these technologies into military capabilities. “We recognize the great importance of this collaboration in strengthening our nations’ combined national security,” said Abe Denmark, AUKUS Senior Advisor to the US Secretary of Defense. “The development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence technologies have the potential to transform the way we approach defense and security challenges. This demonstration of capabilities is truly a joint effort and is a critical step in our trilateral initiative to stay ahead of evolving threats.” The AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Pillar, known as Pillar II, is pursuing a tripartite program of work on a range of advanced technologies and capabilities to promote security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Through Pillar II, Australia, the UK and the US have collaborated to accelerate collective understanding of AI and autonomy technologies, and how to rapidly deploy robust, reliable AI and autonomy in complex operations, while adhering to shared values of safe and responsive AI. . “This mission-tailored adaptive AI capability will be able to deliver a greater capability than any single country can do,” said Hugh Jeffrey, Australia’s Under-Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Industry. “That’s really the rationale for AUKUS.” By sharing AI – and the supporting data to enable it – with each other, the Australian, UK and US militaries can access better AI, reduce duplication of effort and ensure interoperability. “We are pooling our expertise and resources through our AUKUS partnerships, ensuring our militaries are equipped with the latest and most effective tools to defend our nations and support stability around the world,” Denmark said. The deployment of Advanced Capabilities such as AI and autonomy enables Australia to maintain collective multi-domain awareness, operate seamlessly with our allies and partners and enhance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. It demonstrates the contribution of AUKUS partners to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, complementing our commitment to ASEAN and the regionally-led security architecture. “The trial demonstrates the military advantage of AUKUS’ advanced capabilities, working in coalition to identify, track and engage potential adversaries from a greater distance,” Magowan said. “Service personnel, scientists and engineers from our three nations came together to develop and share critical information during operations to improve commanders’ decision making.”

