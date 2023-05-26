Here are the best international vacation spots for families





Airports across the US are likely to be crowded in the coming weeks as travelers depart for their summer vacations, with many Americans expected to head overseas for travel postponed by the pandemic. For families, some of the best international getaways include Prince Edward Island in Canada; Ischia, Italy; and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, according to Jacqui Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel and Leisure. These destinations offer plenty of fun for the kids, but they also offer relaxing activities for mom and dad, Gifford told CBS News. To Ischia, a small island in the Bay of Naples known for its hot springs and stunning coastal views, kids will enjoy flying to Naples, Italy, then marvel at a one-hour boat ride to the island , Gifford said. “There are beautiful beaches, cliffs, amazing hotels that capture a kind of old-school charm of Italy,” she said. “You can walk into these beautiful cities at night. I think it’s also quite family-friendly because you have a more affordable experience overall.” Affordability is key when traveling abroad this year, with travel experts predicting that flights will be more expensive. International flight fares are forecast to reach their highest level since 2019, before the pandemic grounded most vacation travel. The average ticket to Europe is expected to cost around $1,100, while the flight to Asia will reach $1,800 per ticket, according to travel booking app Hopper. The average ticket to Africa or the Middle East will cost about $1,454, and a trip to Australia and surrounding countries is expected to average $1,709, the app estimates.

Holiday inflation leads to higher prices for travel this summer 03:25 Those higher prices stem from rising jet fuel costs and strong demand for overseas travel during the first full summer where international destinations have lifted their pandemic protocols. Looking for good value Canada’s Prince Edward Island is famous for its red-sand beaches and is especially affordable for families on the East Coast, Gifford said. The Galapagos Islands, home of Charles Darwin’s pioneering explorations, is a good choice for families who want a more open vacation, while it’s cheaper to fly to South America now than it was before the pandemic, she said. A visitor snaps a photo of Pinnacle Rock, a landmark in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Getty Images

The average flight to South America is expected to cost $692, down 9% from 2019, according to Hopper. “If your kids are interested in wildlife and nature, it’s one of the most pristine national parks in the world,” Gifford said of the Galapagos. “I think, just in terms of dollars, that’s what needs to be seen.” Trending news Christopher J. Brooks Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories ranging from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and sports business.

