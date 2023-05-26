



County council interns guaranteed a job after completing their internship in the Graduate Development Programme

Talented trainees who join Nottinghamshire County Council’s successful Graduate Development Program will be guaranteed a job on successful completion of their apprenticeship. The county council launched the scheme in 2018 to identify, develop and retain suitable people as part of a wider approach to talent management within the organisation. It offers a wide range of learning and development opportunities, including specialized project management training; experience of social care for adults and children; public health experience and access to senior management mentors. Now in recognition of the importance of the talent pipeline the scheme offers and the valuable resources that go into developing trainees, the county council has decided that anyone employed on the two-year Graduate Development Program will be guaranteed a job on completion with their success. practice. Councilor Gordon Wheeler, Cabinet Member for Personnel, said the program plays a crucial role in developing the next generation of high quality local government managers. He said: “As a council, we are committed to delivering a sustainable skills development program that provides the best opportunities for Nottinghamshire residents to get into meaningful employment. “The Graduate Development Program and a range of internship opportunities are vital to attracting new talent into the workforce to future proof our ability to innovate and respond to the challenges of delivering effective and efficient public services. “It’s a great scheme and the trainees are our future, it’s that simple. “This decision is fantastic news for them and means that the right jobs will be identified for these internal candidates in the hope that they will all remain with us to progress their careers within the council and become workforce for the future.” Current recruitment for the program has closed and the selection process will begin in mid-June in preparation for the new cohort starting in September. Thirty graduates have been involved in the in-house scheme since it started five years ago and for more information about the scheme visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/graduates.

