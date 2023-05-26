WHO urges governments to stop subsidizing life-threatening tobacco crops





On World No Tobacco Day, WHO is calling on governments to stop subsidizing tobacco farming and support more sustainable crops that can feed millions. “Tobacco is responsible for 8 million deaths a year, yet governments around the world spend millions to support tobacco farms,” ​​said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “By choosing to grow food instead of tobacco, we prioritize health, preserve ecosystems and strengthen food security for all.” More than 300 million people worldwide face acute food insecurity. Meanwhile more than 3 million hectares of land in more than 120 countries are being used to grow deadly tobacco, even in places where people are starving. A new WHO report, Grow Food, Not Tobacco, highlights the harms of growing tobacco and the benefits of switching to more sustainable food crops for farmers, communities, economies, the environment and the world at large. The report also exposes the tobacco industry for trapping farmers in a vicious cycle of debt, promoting tobacco growth by exaggerating its economic benefits and lobbying through agricultural front groups. Tobacco farming causes disease in the farmers themselves, and more than 1 million child laborers are estimated to work on tobacco farms, losing their opportunity for education. “Tobacco is not only a massive threat to food insecurity, but to health in general, including the health of tobacco farmers. Farmers are exposed to chemical pesticides, tobacco smoke and as much nicotine as there is in 50 cigarettes – leading to diseases such as chronic lung disease and nicotine poisoning,” said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO. The rise of tobacco is a global problem. The focus so far has been on Asia and South America, but recent data shows that tobacco companies are expanding into Africa. Since 2005, there has been a nearly 20% increase in tobacco farmland across Africa. WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program support the Tobacco Free Farms initiative, which will help more than 5,000 farmers in Kenya and Zambia grow sustainable food crops instead of tobacco. Each year World No Tobacco Day honors those making a difference in tobacco control. This year, one of the awards, Mrs. Sprina Robi Chacha, a Kenyan farmer, is being recognized not only for switching from growing tobacco to high-protein beans, but also for training hundreds of other farmers on how to do the same to create a healthier community. . 182 Parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control have pledged to “…promote economically viable alternatives for tobacco workers and growers“. One key way countries can meet this obligation is by ending subsidies for growing tobacco and supporting healthier crops. By choosing to grow food instead of tobacco, we prioritize health, preserve ecosystems and increase food security.

