OSCE brings together Ukrainian women leaders to discuss effective strategies for increasing women’s leadership





From May 22 to 24, 2023, six prominent Ukrainian women peacebuilders, civil society representatives and mediators gathered in Vienna to discuss the actions needed to support women’s leadership and participation in all decision-making processes. After two online meetings, this was the first face-to-face meeting of the group, organized by the Gender Program in the Office of the Secretary-General under WIN supported. OSCE Network Platform of Women Peace Leaders, including Peacebuilders and Mediators launched by Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid in December 2021. During their visit, the participants shared their experiences and perspectives on the war against Ukraine with the OSCE Secretary General, participating states and donors of the WIN project, as well as the staff of the OSCE Secretariat. Among many issues, participants called for ensuring women’s meaningful participation in recovery planning and strengthening support for grassroots women activists. They welcomed the networking platform provided by the OSCE as a unique opportunity to connect different women mediators and builders and provide them with a safe space to share experiences and form common strategies. “Supporting the work of women peacebuilders and women-led organizations operating on the ground remains a top priority for the OSCE,” said OSCE Secretary General Schmid, “they must be empowered, supported and recognized for the work critical that they make for their communities. In times of peace and in times of war, the OSCE is in a good position to provide these spaces to increase the participation and influence of women in peace processes at all levels”, she underlined. Despite the overwhelming challenges posed by the ongoing war, Ukrainian women have remained at the forefront of humanitarian responses. Leading civil society organizations, they provide vital and essential support to entire communities, addressing the consequences of war and providing support to survivors of gender-based sexual violence and conflict. But despite the progress, further efforts are needed to ensure the continued involvement of women in all relevant decision-making processes. “The diversity of women’s experiences and voices must be heard and taken into account when shaping the present and future of Ukraine,” said Marta Chumalo, a prominent human rights defender and co-founder of the NGO “Center” Perspectives of women”. During the activity, the participants presented concrete recommendations on how to strengthen the voice of women. The three-day event also included sessions on how to build self-resilience within women’s civil society and how to develop strategies to improve women’s leadership during and after conflict. Above all, participants emphasized the importance of women’s involvement in decision-making and peace-building processes and the need to prioritize their participation and decisive work. In this context, the OSCE has a vital role to play in empowering and supporting Ukrainian women. The event is part of the perennial the WIN project for women and men on strengthening inclusive security through innovation and networking for gender equality, which aims to build capacity and increase women’s participation in conflict prevention, mediation and other processes relevant to inclusive security.

