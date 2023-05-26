Traveling down to the Rotary International Conference





Happy Memorial Day everyone. What a special holiday weekend this is as we honor those who have served our country. As the beautiful saying goes… Home of the free because of the brave. From our Rotary family to yours, we hope you spend this holiday with those you love and cherish as we honor those who made it possible.

As I type this column on Tuesday, May 23rd, I am only an hour away from boarding a plane to the land down under, the Land of Oz – Australia! I am going to the Rotary International Conference in Melbourne. Just a few hours ago, I still wasn’t sure the trip would happen; the universe has thrown many obstacles in my way; but now, it’s actually happening and i can’t believe it! I am pleased to be the guest of Past District Governor Becky Mason for this trip. As you may remember, Beckys husband, our beloved PDG Chuck Mason, passed away in January of this year. Chuck had planned this trip for the two of them, where they will receive a very special honor from Rotary International. The Mason family felt that Becky should be there to receive this personally and in memory of Chuck. I am honored that Becky asked me to be her Plus 1 and share this with her. I can’t wait to tell you all about it!

Meanwhile, back on the lake, the Lake Conroe Rotary Club has had a productive and exciting few weeks. In early May the club awarded their annual scholarships to students attending junior colleges. Those recipients are: Autumn Renee Walker of Montgomery High, who will attend Lone Star College and Flight School; Dillon Harper of Covenant Christian High, who will attend Blinn College for chiropractic training; and Lexie Howell of Lake Creek High, who will attend Lone Star College for the Veterinary Technician Certificate. We send our congratulations to these worthy students! Later in the month, Sonia Harper was the guest speaker at the club meeting. Sonia was an RCLC sponsored RYLA student during her freshman year at Willis High School and spoke about her Gold Scout Awareness Project, Loads of Care. While searching for a suitable project, Sonia discovered that 20 percent of students across the US do not have easy access to a washer and dryer. Clean clothes can make a big difference in students’ confidence and their success in school, she told the group. In fact, lack of clean clothes is one of the most common causes of chronic absenteeism in our schools. Local businessman Sam Prasla, owner of Xpress Washateria in Willis, partnered with Sonia to provide free laundry services to students identified through school counselors as in need. Other local businesses donated laundry supplies. To offset the wear and tear on the Sams machines, Sonia’s team of volunteers will help maintain and clean the equipment. Her survey of parents and students yielded the positive results she hoped for—students have learned new life skills, improved their grades, and their overall happiness. As an added bonus, donations of supplies exceeded the needs, so they were donated to the Willis ISD Wildkat Resource Center to distribute to other families in need. Sonia has certainly hit the mark – what a great project! Congratulations Sonia. To learn more about Rotary, contact Kris by email at

[email protected]

or text 713 825-0141. Also check out the website and facebook pages of any of our local clubs, or the Rotary District 5910 website at



www.rotary5910.org

.



