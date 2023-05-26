International
Traveling down to the Rotary International Conference
Happy Memorial Day everyone. What a special holiday weekend this is as we honor those who have served our country. As the beautiful saying goes… Home of the free because of the brave. From our Rotary family to yours, we hope you spend this holiday with those you love and cherish as we honor those who made it possible.
As I type this column on Tuesday, May 23rd, I am only an hour away from boarding a plane to the land down under, the Land of Oz – Australia! I am going to the Rotary International Conference in Melbourne. Just a few hours ago, I still wasn’t sure the trip would happen; the universe has thrown many obstacles in my way; but now, it’s actually happening and i can’t believe it! I am pleased to be the guest of Past District Governor Becky Mason for this trip. As you may remember, Beckys husband, our beloved PDG Chuck Mason, passed away in January of this year. Chuck had planned this trip for the two of them, where they will receive a very special honor from Rotary International. The Mason family felt that Becky should be there to receive this personally and in memory of Chuck. I am honored that Becky asked me to be her Plus 1 and share this with her. I can’t wait to tell you all about it!
