Ashland World Music Festival is back big this year – Ashland News

By Morgan Rothborne, Rogue Valley Times

Rogue World Music proudly looks to the Ashland World Music Festival as an ever-expanding offering of global music and culture, balanced between celebration and education. In 2017, a year after the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission created the festival, APRC realized it needed help to fully realize the ideas and turned to Rogue World Music, said Ana Byers, the nonprofit’s executive director.

It turned out to be a really cool partnership. They have the infrastructure support, and as a non-profit organization, we have different types of experience. We can lead and direct the planning, she said.

“We really worked to expand who was bringing and what was being offered, while still keeping it a free event, to keep it accessible and as inclusive as possible for everyone,” Byers said. Total immersion in world musical traditions is at the heart of the festival. As much as possible, the organizers chose artists who are both accomplished musicians and teachers. She held up Ashland-based Brazilian musician Felipe Archer as an example.

“Samba is music not unlike blues and jazz in the US, a music of resistance and support,” she said.

Many in the audience moved to the music at the 2022 Ashland World Music Festival. Bob Palermini photo/palermini.com

Local global folk music group Malinka echoed an appreciation for the festival atmosphere.

We love to gather with many generations present. Our music is really geared towards a family friendly feel. It’s more of a tribal style gathering when we play. It is something natural for us. It’s the way our ancestors have gathered for centuries, said Yelena Valerievna, a member of Malinka.

She was delighted to say that Rogue World Music is holding dance lessons in the Balkans to help the crowd enjoy the band’s music more deeply.

We want it to feel like this is your tribe, this is your community, she said.

Valerievna is from Latvia and one of three members of the group from outside the U.S. Her husband is from England of Irish descent, while another member is from Puerto Rico.

We like to play music in other languages, there are five different languages ​​spoken in the band. We play music from many parts of the world, she said.

Group members draw deeply on their heritage and their international curiosity to find connections. Valerievna said with her Slavic background, she sees continuity in musical traditions across Eastern Europe, while her Puerto Rican bandmate is drawn to French and Italian music, the Romance languages ​​familiar to her Spanish.

Some songs are very old, played by many artists and we play them in our own way. That’s the way folk music is; it’s how it moves and changes as different people pick it up and move those people, Valerievna said.

The festival runs on grants and community partnerships to keep it a free event as it continues to expand, Byers said. As of 2020, organizers have partnered with another organization that directly assists fire recovery efforts.

We were actually supposed to have a virtual festival on September 12, 2020. But after Almeda we were like, this is not what the community needs right now, not the right tone, so we waited a little bit. I mean, I was evacuated from my house. But after a while, we thought, this is the mission of our organizations to build the community, the cultural community,” Byers said.

Ratie D performed to a huge crowd and got kids dancing at the 2022 Ashland World Music Festival. Bob Palermini photo/palermini.com

This year the festival will support ACCESS; last year she supported the Mobile Home Project owned by the Coalicin Fortalezas Rezident.

Byers was excited to announce that next year, Rogue World Music will hold smaller events in Medford and Central Point through new partnerships with those cities’ park commissions.

At first it will be small concerts, just one concert in the parks, and at Talent, we plan to hold a workshop on instrument making. It’s the slow building of relationships. Do these well, get all the feedback and find out what people like, what they want, she said.

All festival events are free, family friendly and ADA accessible.

For information on the festival, including a full schedule of events, see rogueworldmusic.org/awmf.

Contact reporter Morgan Rothborne at [email protected]. This story first appeared on Rogue Valley Times.