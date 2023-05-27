Nine FSU students will study and teach across the globe after winning Fulbright scholarships





Nine current and former Florida State University students have earned scholarships through the prestigious Fulbright Student Program in the USA. Winners include graduate and undergraduate students and represent a multitude of majors and fields of research. Five will pursue teaching assistantships while the other four will conduct research. They will pursue that work in: Taiwan, Bulgaria, Scotland, Brazil, Spain and the Canary Islands, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and one student will split their time between Greece and Turkey. Jesse Wieland, associate director of the Office of National Scholarships (ONF) at FSU, said the Fulbright application process is particularly rigorous. This year’s Fulbright winners spent many months and, in some cases, years developing their research projects and preparing their application materials, he said. These students truly represent academic excellence and what is achievable for FSU students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.” Wieland added that his office’s hope is that FSU Fulbright winners will inspire other students to dream big and begin the application process. Bonnie Garcia-Gloeckner, assistant director at ONF, echoed Wieland. Undergraduates, graduate students and recent students interested in applying for the current Fulbright cycle should contact our office now, she said. The first campus deadline is June 7 and we would welcome the opportunity to work with recent students and alumni on their applications. For more information, visit FSUs Office of National Scholarships. Rachel Harbin Blankenship Memphis, Tennessee Master’s student Big: Art therapy Fulbright type: Fulbright/University of Stirling Award in Health, Wellbeing and Sport Destination: Stirling, Scotland, UK Fulbright job: Sports psychology Denise Campbell Chicago, Illinois PhD candidate Big: Science and Communication Disorders Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English Destination: uruguay Fulbright job: Interest in literacy practices Miguel Gonzalez Miami, Florida Senior Big: International affairs Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English Destination: Brazil Fulbright job: Beyond teaching English, I will create and organize multicultural activities on my assigned university campus, and also work with local LGBT organizations to promote LGBT rights and public health for all. He reached Hauldin Cooper City, Florida Graduated 2020 Big: Anthropology Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English Destination: Uzbekistan Fulbright Work: Teaching English at the university level Mia Hernandez Miramar, Florida Graduated 2022 Big: Double degree in English and Psychology Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English Destination: Canary Islands, Spain Fulbright job: I will be running a podcast project to highlight the various refugee aid organizations in the Canary Islands, working to ensure visibility and connect locals and non-locals with resources in the community. Caitlin Mims Fort Walton Beach, Florida PhD candidate Big: Art history Fulbright type: Greece-Turkey Joint Research Award Destination: Greece and Turkey Fulbright Work: Research on Byzantine amulets held in collections in Greece and Trkiyein to understand the ways in which amulets slipped between the boundaries of magic and religion. Rachel Neale Crystal River, Florida Master’s student Big: Slavic studies Fulbright type: research Destination: Bulgaria Fulbright Work: Study of the Bulgarian language, research in Bulgarian oral-traditional epic to investigate the roles of Slavic women in societies within the Ottoman sphere of influence, translation of Bulgarian epic songs. Michelle Perez Miami, Florida Graduated 2023 Big: Double major in International Relations and Economics Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English Destination: Spain Fulbright Work: Teaching English in a high school setting and assisting with Global Classrooms and Model United Nations. Tessa Santner Niceville, Florida Graduated 2021 Big: Master’s degree in East Asian language and culture, graduating in 2021 Fulbright type: Master’s Degree Program Award: Kaohsiung National Normal University Destination: Taiwan Fulbright work: Teaching Chinese as a second, foreign language

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fsu.edu/news/university-news/2023/05/26/nine-fsu-students-will-study-and-teach-around-the-globe-after-earning-fulbright-scholarships/

