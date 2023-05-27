International
Nine FSU students will study and teach across the globe after winning Fulbright scholarships
Nine current and former Florida State University students have earned scholarships through the prestigious Fulbright Student Program in the USA.
Winners include graduate and undergraduate students and represent a multitude of majors and fields of research. Five will pursue teaching assistantships while the other four will conduct research. They will pursue that work in: Taiwan, Bulgaria, Scotland, Brazil, Spain and the Canary Islands, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and one student will split their time between Greece and Turkey.
Jesse Wieland, associate director of the Office of National Scholarships (ONF) at FSU, said the Fulbright application process is particularly rigorous.
This year’s Fulbright winners spent many months and, in some cases, years developing their research projects and preparing their application materials, he said. These students truly represent academic excellence and what is achievable for FSU students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.”
Wieland added that his office’s hope is that FSU Fulbright winners will inspire other students to dream big and begin the application process. Bonnie Garcia-Gloeckner, assistant director at ONF, echoed Wieland.
Undergraduates, graduate students and recent students interested in applying for the current Fulbright cycle should contact our office now, she said. The first campus deadline is June 7 and we would welcome the opportunity to work with recent students and alumni on their applications.
For more information, visit FSUs Office of National Scholarships.
Rachel Harbin Blankenship
Memphis, Tennessee
Master’s student
Big: Art therapy
Fulbright type: Fulbright/University of Stirling Award in Health, Wellbeing and Sport
Destination: Stirling, Scotland, UK
Fulbright job: Sports psychology
Denise Campbell
Chicago, Illinois
PhD candidate
Big: Science and Communication Disorders
Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English
Destination: uruguay
Fulbright job: Interest in literacy practices
Miguel Gonzalez
Miami, Florida
Senior
Big: International affairs
Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English
Destination: Brazil
Fulbright job: Beyond teaching English, I will create and organize multicultural activities on my assigned university campus, and also work with local LGBT organizations to promote LGBT rights and public health for all.
He reached Hauldin
Cooper City, Florida
Graduated 2020
Big: Anthropology
Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English
Destination: Uzbekistan
Fulbright Work: Teaching English at the university level
Mia Hernandez
Miramar, Florida
Graduated 2022
Big: Double degree in English and Psychology
Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English
Destination: Canary Islands, Spain
Fulbright job: I will be running a podcast project to highlight the various refugee aid organizations in the Canary Islands, working to ensure visibility and connect locals and non-locals with resources in the community.
Caitlin Mims
Fort Walton Beach, Florida
PhD candidate
Big: Art history
Fulbright type: Greece-Turkey Joint Research Award
Destination: Greece and Turkey
Fulbright Work: Research on Byzantine amulets held in collections in Greece and Trkiyein to understand the ways in which amulets slipped between the boundaries of magic and religion.
Rachel Neale
Crystal River, Florida
Master’s student
Big: Slavic studies
Fulbright type: research
Destination: Bulgaria
Fulbright Work: Study of the Bulgarian language, research in Bulgarian oral-traditional epic to investigate the roles of Slavic women in societies within the Ottoman sphere of influence, translation of Bulgarian epic songs.
Michelle Perez
Miami, Florida
Graduated 2023
Big: Double major in International Relations and Economics
Fulbright type: Assistance in teaching English
Destination: Spain
Fulbright Work: Teaching English in a high school setting and assisting with Global Classrooms and Model United Nations.
Tessa Santner
Niceville, Florida
Graduated 2021
Big: Master’s degree in East Asian language and culture, graduating in 2021
Fulbright type: Master’s Degree Program Award: Kaohsiung National Normal University
Destination: Taiwan
Fulbright work: Teaching Chinese as a second, foreign language
|
Sources
2/ https://news.fsu.edu/news/university-news/2023/05/26/nine-fsu-students-will-study-and-teach-around-the-globe-after-earning-fulbright-scholarships/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: May 26
- Google brings more ads to Play Store with new expanded layout
- Nine FSU students will study and teach across the globe after winning Fulbright scholarships
- Narendra Modi | Modi government completes nine years in office, Congress asks about prices, jobs and hate
- British drivers prepare for the Indy 500
- What happened to soap actor Jefferson Machado?
- Sonos Takes $32.5 Million Patent Infringement Win Over Google
- Donald Trump can’t repeat his 2016 success in the GOP primary
- Nadine Dorries says Boris Johnson ‘is gone’ and doesn’t plan to return
- Bollywood superstars team up for the anticipated blockbuster ‘Tiger vs. Pathan’ – Entertainment
- World Table Tennis Championships in Durban: Wang Yidi lost the match, and the national table tennis did not have a chance to win the women’s singles semifinals
- 15 Best Summer Cocktail Attire Wedding Guest Dresses