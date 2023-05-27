International
Bangladeshi national jailed for entering Australia with child abuse material
A Bangladeshi national has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Northern Territory for possessing videos and images of abused children.
The man, 28, was sentenced yesterday (25 May 2023) in the Darwin Supreme Court after pleading guilty to seven offences.
The investigation into the people’s activities began when the AFP-led Australian Center Against Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a person traveling to Australia, who allegedly possessed child abuse material. .
Australian Border Force (ABF) officers in Darwin stopped the man for a baggage screening when he arrived on an international flight on September 5, 2022.
During the examination, ABF officers found dozens of child abuse files on the man’s mobile phone, laptop and SIM card.
The matter was then referred to the NT Joint Child Exploitation Team (NT JACET), which comprises officers from the AFP and the Northern Territory Police Force, for further investigation.
The man was charged and later pleaded guilty to seven counts of child abuse:
- A charge of accessing child abuse material using a cart service, contrary to section 474.19(1) of Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth);
- Two counts of accessing child abuse material using a cart service, contrary to section 474.22(1) of Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth);
- A charge of obtaining child abuse material outside Australia, contrary to section 273.6(1) of Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth);
- Two counts of possessing or controlling child abuse material, obtained or accessed using a transportation service, in violation of section 474.22A of Penal Code 1995 (Cth); AND
- One charge of giving false information for a serious offence, contrary to section 3LA(6) of the Act Crimes Act 1914 (Cth).
The man was sentenced to three years in prison, one year and six months without parole. After serving his sentence, the man will be deported back to Bangladesh.
AFP Superintendent Greg Davis said a media file containing child abuse material was too large.
It is important that the AFP continues to work closely with its law enforcement partners in Australia and offshore to identify suspected offenders and hold them accountable for their actions, he said.
The AFP remains committed to targeting and identifying those who seek to harm children. We want to remind offenders that there are consequences for supporting this despicable industry, which include jail time.
The AFP and its partners are committed to stopping the exploitation and abuse of children and the ACCCE is leading a collaborative national approach to combating child abuse.
The ACCCE brings together specialist expertise and skills in a central hub, supporting investigations into online child sexual exploitation and developing prevention strategies focused on creating a safer online environment.
Members of the public with information about those involved in child abuse are asked to contact the ACCCE atwww.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening now or a child is at risk, call the police immediately on 000.
If you or someone you know is affected by child sexual abuse and exploitation online, support services are available at www.accce.gov.au/support.
Research carried out by the ACCCE in 2020 found that only around half of parents talk to their children about online safety. Advice and support for parents and carers on how they can help protect children online can be found atwww.thinkuknow.org.auan educational program led by AFP designed to prevent online child sexual exploitation.
For more information on the ACCCE’s role, what online child sexual exploitation is and how to report it visit www.accce.gov.au.
Note to the media:
Use of the term “CHILD ABUSE” MATERIALS. NO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
The correct legal term is Child Abuse Material, the move to this wording was among changes to Commonwealth legislation in 2019 to more accurately reflect the seriousness of the crimes and the harm caused to victims.
The use of the phrase child pornography is inaccurate and benefits child sexual abusers because:
- it shows legitimacy and compliance on the part of the victim and therefore legality on the part of the perpetrator; AND
- brings images of children posing in ‘provocative’ positions, rather than suffering horrific abuse.
Each photo or video captures an actual situation where a child has been abused.
Questions for the media:
AFP Media: (02) 5126 9297
Connect with us:
Follow our Facebook, I tweet, LinkedIn, Instagram AND to YouTube pages to learn more about what the AFP does to keep Australia safe.
Follow ACCCE Facebook, I tweet, Instagram AND to YouTube pages to find out more about what the ACCCE is doing to keep children safe online.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afp.gov.au/news-media/media-releases/bangladeshi-national-jailed-entering-australia-child-abuse-material
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bangladeshi national jailed for entering Australia with child abuse material
- Parents of Aki Kurose Junior High School Concerned About Second Measles Case in Seattle – KIRO 7 News Seattle
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | New Parliament building will make every Indian proud: PM Modi
- The Last of Us multiplayer reportedly faces setbacks as Naughty Dog announces delay
- Luxury and style: Mercedes-Benz’s cinematic journey through Bollywood
- Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board visits Loughborough University | News and events
- Fashion Makes a Wave at AmfAR Gala, Raising $17 Million for AIDS Research
- Benchmarking animal-level agility with quadruped robots – Google AI Blog
- An earthquake hits eastern Japan
- Xi Jinping spoke to Zelensky and told him that the only way out of the war was to negotiate
- Donald Trump can’t repeat his 2016 success in the GOP primary
- Erdogan is a ‘family’ in Turkey’s conservative heartland