Bangladeshi national jailed for entering Australia with child abuse material

A Bangladeshi national has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Northern Territory for possessing videos and images of abused children.

The man, 28, was sentenced yesterday (25 May 2023) in the Darwin Supreme Court after pleading guilty to seven offences.

The investigation into the people’s activities began when the AFP-led Australian Center Against Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a person traveling to Australia, who allegedly possessed child abuse material. .

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers in Darwin stopped the man for a baggage screening when he arrived on an international flight on September 5, 2022.

During the examination, ABF officers found dozens of child abuse files on the man’s mobile phone, laptop and SIM card.

The matter was then referred to the NT Joint Child Exploitation Team (NT JACET), which comprises officers from the AFP and the Northern Territory Police Force, for further investigation.

The man was charged and later pleaded guilty to seven counts of child abuse:

A charge of accessing child abuse material using a cart service, contrary to section 474.19(1) of Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth);

Two counts of accessing child abuse material using a cart service, contrary to section 474.22(1) of Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth);

A charge of obtaining child abuse material outside Australia, contrary to section 273.6(1) of Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth);

Two counts of possessing or controlling child abuse material, obtained or accessed using a transportation service, in violation of section 474.22A of Penal Code 1995 (Cth); AND

One charge of giving false information for a serious offence, contrary to section 3LA(6) of the Act Crimes Act 1914 (Cth).

The man was sentenced to three years in prison, one year and six months without parole. After serving his sentence, the man will be deported back to Bangladesh.

AFP Superintendent Greg Davis said a media file containing child abuse material was too large.

It is important that the AFP continues to work closely with its law enforcement partners in Australia and offshore to identify suspected offenders and hold them accountable for their actions, he said.

The AFP remains committed to targeting and identifying those who seek to harm children. We want to remind offenders that there are consequences for supporting this despicable industry, which include jail time.

The AFP and its partners are committed to stopping the exploitation and abuse of children and the ACCCE is leading a collaborative national approach to combating child abuse.

The ACCCE brings together specialist expertise and skills in a central hub, supporting investigations into online child sexual exploitation and developing prevention strategies focused on creating a safer online environment.

Members of the public with information about those involved in child abuse are asked to contact the ACCCE atwww.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening now or a child is at risk, call the police immediately on 000.

If you or someone you know is affected by child sexual abuse and exploitation online, support services are available at www.accce.gov.au/support.

Research carried out by the ACCCE in 2020 found that only around half of parents talk to their children about online safety. Advice and support for parents and carers on how they can help protect children online can be found atwww.thinkuknow.org.auan educational program led by AFP designed to prevent online child sexual exploitation.

For more information on the ACCCE’s role, what online child sexual exploitation is and how to report it visit www.accce.gov.au.

Note to the media:

Use of the term “CHILD ABUSE” MATERIALS. NO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

The correct legal term is Child Abuse Material, the move to this wording was among changes to Commonwealth legislation in 2019 to more accurately reflect the seriousness of the crimes and the harm caused to victims.

The use of the phrase child pornography is inaccurate and benefits child sexual abusers because:

it shows legitimacy and compliance on the part of the victim and therefore legality on the part of the perpetrator; AND

brings images of children posing in ‘provocative’ positions, rather than suffering horrific abuse.

Each photo or video captures an actual situation where a child has been abused.

