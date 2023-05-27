International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Belgium and Iran exchange prisoners in Oman DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Belgium and Iran swapped prisoners Friday in a controversial move that saw an Iranian diplomat convicted of trying to bomb exiles in France returning to Tehran bedecked with flowers, while a visibly weak aid worker returned to Brussels. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement that the aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, had been released and said that for him, “The choice was always clear: Olivier’s life was always the most important.” He said that Vandecasteele had been unjustly held in Iran for 455 days and added that “In Belgium, we do not abandon anyone. Least of all someone who is innocent,” regardless of the legal and diplomatic consequences. Iranian state television later showed the diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, being received at the airport by Iran’s chief justice and human rights council secretary Kazem Gharibabadi. Rights groups criticize restrictions on Afghan women as ‘crime against humanity’ ISLAMABAD (AP) – Two top rights groups on Friday criticized the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity. In a new report, Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists, or ICJ, highlighted how the Taliban suppresses the rights of Afghan women, coupled with “imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” may constitute gender-based persecution according to the International Criminal Court. Serbia puts troops on high alert on border with Kosovo after clashes PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia put its troops on the border with Kosovo on the highest alert Friday after clashes between ethnic Serbs and Kosovo police left more than a dozen injured on both sides. Serbs in northern Kosovo, who represent a majority in that region, were trying to block the entrance to municipal buildings to prevent ethnic Albanian elected officials from entering. Police fired tear gas and several cars were set on fire. In response to the clashes, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he put the army in one “Highest state of readiness.” The World Bank approves $300 million in funding to help poor people in Lebanon BEIRUT (AP) – The World Bank has approved an additional $300 million in financing for Lebanon’s poor, providing cash payments to help families facing the country’s historic economic crisis, the institution said in a statement Friday. The new funding comes two years after the World Bank approved a $246 million loan to Lebanon to provide emergency cash assistance to hundreds of thousands in the small Mediterranean country of 6 million people. Lebanon is in the throes of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

