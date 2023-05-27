Connect with us

International

Atlanta Fed explains Web3 finances, including international payment tool XRP

Atlanta Fed explains Web3 finances, including international payment tool XRP

 


The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has piqued the interest of the crypto community with a recent publication in its Policy Hub series on the implications of Web3 for financial services. The 17-page paper by Christine Parlour, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business, is intended as a basic text and is important for its completeness.

cards STARTS with a discussion of blockchains, explaining that data is sorted and stored in specific locations called wallets or addresses. After providing the necessary background, Hall looks at decentralized finance (DeFi) and financial infrastructure.

Hall cites the regulatory challenges of decentralized autonomous organizations, which have no visible legal entity to engage with. For more:

The darker side of using tokens as collateral is that it generates interconnections between different protocols, which makes assessing or understanding systemic risk more challenging for regulators.

The chat room is rich with brand names of lending protocols and stablecoins.

Web3 financial infrastructure offers advantages over traditional finance in cost and speed of transactions, says Parlor. Trade finance can be significantly improved through cost reduction along the supply chain, for example.

Related: Ripple buys Swiss blockchain custodian firm Metaco for $250 million

The paper touches on central bank digital currency (CBDC) while discussing foreign exchange and looks at the recently launched Mariana Project, which attempts to apply DeFi protocols to foreign exchange. Parlor mentions Stellar and Ripple and describes Ripples token XRP (XRP) as envisioned as an international payment or bulk settlement currency.

Ripple has attracted a lot of attention for its agreements with countries such as Montenegro to develop CBDCs. There has been much speculation about the United States Federal Reserve’s plans to introduce a CBDC, which the Fed has not confirmed. Salon gives no indication of any such plans or that the Fed is considering using XRP for any purpose.

Ripple is also in a legal dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission over XRP’s status as a security.

In addition, Parlor discusses tokenized bank deposits, a concept promoted by the USDF Consortium, whose CEO Robert Morgan recently described it as a third way between traditional finance and DeFito to a US House subcommittee.

Magazine: Ripple, Visa joins HK CBDC pilot, Huobi charges, GameFi token surges 300%: Asia Express