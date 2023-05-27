World Tourism Day: The Vatican emphasizes the need for green investment





In its message for the World Tourism Day, marked on September 27 this year, the Dicastery for Evangelization of the Vatican calls for a greater commitment to sustainable investments, as evidence of the belief that nature has been entrusted to us by God.

By Christopher Wells The Catholic Church wants to make a special commitment at this moment, so that the Magisterium of Pope Francis can increase more effectively and positively the care for creation, an essential objective for people’s lives, writes Archbishop Rino Fisichella in a message for this year World. Tourism Day (September 27). The annual commemoration is organized by the UN World Tourism Organization, with the 2023 Day dedicated to highlighting the need for more and more targeted investment for people, for the planet and for prosperity. It also serves as a call to action for the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to come together around a new tourism investment strategy. In his message issued on Friday, Archbishop Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section on Fundamental Questions concerning Evangelization in the World, emphasizes that the Popes call for a greater commitment to sustainable investment. He also notes that favoring sustainable investments is also a testimony of faith, which is based on respect for creation, created and trusted by God. Promotion of human dignity Significantly, Archbishop Fisichella insists that sustainable economic activity must promote human dignity, focusing on long-term gains rather than short-term gains. The primacy of ethics cannot be overshadowed by the thirst for profit. Politics, he says, should support new creative paths and distinguish appropriate projects that aim for the good of all and increase the quality of life, especially for the most marginalized. Investment and preservation of cultural and spiritual investments The message also emphasizes the value of art and culture and their preservation because they enable people to know God and keep Christian roots alive. Archbishop Fisichella writes: “The path of beauty is an integral part of our mission to proclaim the Gospel and promote the spiritual growth of the faithful, adding that the duty to protect works of art of cultural importance is the responsibility of all. Responsible tourism and care for our common home In the end, the Archbishop reiterates the connection between tourism and care for creation, noting that tourism that respects man and the environment paves the way to capture the goodness of the Father who extends to all with His love. In this regard, he points out that workers in the tourism sector have an opportunity to promote a different type of tourism, which is more supportive and less consumerist; more respectful of nature and able to contemplate beauty in its many expressions. Finally, looking ahead to 2025, Archbishop Fisichella expresses his hope that the preparation for the next Jubilee Year can be celebrated and lived with this care for creation, holding fast to the hope of building the future together.

