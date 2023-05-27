Turkey is heading for a presidential runoff. Here’s everything you need to know





Turkey’s long-term leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday’s presidential runoff.

The run-up to the first round suggested a tight race, with Erdogan facing unprecedented pressure after 20 years in power.

Instead, Erdogan defied expectations and narrowly missed outright victory.

The vote took place nearly four months after a February 6 earthquake killed more than 50,000 people and displaced more than 5.9 million across southern Turkey and northern Syria. It also came amid a serious economic crisis and what analysts say is democratic erosion under Erdogan’s government.

Here’s what you need to know about the runoff vote:

Turkey holds elections every five years. Presidential candidates can be nominated by parties that have passed the threshold of 5% of voters in the last parliamentary elections, or those that have collected at least 100,000 signatures in support of their nomination.

The candidate who receives more than 50% of the votes in the first round is elected president, but if no candidate receives a majority of the votes, the election goes to a second round between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes in the first round .

Voter turnout in the first round on May 14 was nearly 90% according to the High Election Council (YSK), however no single candidate received an absolute majority, sending the election to a runoff.

Erdogan received 49.52% of the vote in the first round, giving him a five-point lead over Kilicdaroglu. His bloc won a comfortable majority in the legislature in a parallel parliamentary vote.

The runoff will take place on Sunday. Polls open at 8:00 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) and close at 5:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. ET). Results are due after 9:00 PM (2:00 PM ET) local time.

The two candidates with the largest number of votes, Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, are running.

The longest-serving Turkish leader since the creation of the modern Turkish republic, Erdogan has been in power for two decades, first as the country’s prime minister and then as president.

The 69-year-old, who began his rule with widespread religious freedoms and an economic boom, has over the years consolidated power and seen Turkey’s $800 billion economy slide into a catastrophic slump amid unorthodox fiscal policies.

Right-wing Ancestral Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan Sinan Ogan, who emerged with 5.17% of the vote in the first round, said on Monday that he was supporting Erdogan in the runoff and asked his voters to support him.

Ogan had conditioned support for each of the candidates on tough policies on refugees and some Kurdish groups he perceives as terrorists.

A lawmaker representing the CHP since 2002, the same year Erdogan’s AK Party came to power, Kilicdaroglu, 74, climbed the political ladder to become his party’s seventh chairman in 2010.

Born in the Kurdish-majority eastern province of Tunceli, the party leader ran in Turkey’s 2011 general election but lost, coming second to Erdogan and his AK Party.

Kilicdaroglu represents the party formed 100 years ago by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey and a staunch secularist. It stands in stark contrast to Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted party and its conservative base.

Despite his secular leanings, however, the opposition candidate and his alliance have vowed to represent all factions of Turkish society, which analysts say was demonstrated in his diverse coalition.

Since the vote, his speeches have taken what analysts called a shift in speed, with Kilicdaroglu pledging to return the millions of migrants Turkey is hosting.

One of the world’s largest economies and with a population of 85 million, Turkey is at the heart of an increasingly polarized world order.

A NATO member with the alliance’s second-largest military, Turkey has strengthened its ties with Russia in recent years. Erdogan’s growing friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised eyebrows in the West, especially amid Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

In defiance of the US, Turkey even bought weapons from Russia in 2019 and last year caused a headache for NATO expansion plans by stalling the membership of Finland and Sweden.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Erdogan said Turkey has a special and growing relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We are not at a point where we will impose sanctions on Russia as the West has done. We are not bound by Western sanctions, Erdogan said. We are a strong country and have a positive relationship with Russia.

Russia and Turkey need each other in every possible field, he added.

Kilicdaroglu has said he would not seek to emulate Erdogan’s personality-driven relationship with Putin, and instead recalibrate Ankara’s relationship with Moscow to be state-driven.

But even if Erdogan falls in the polls, a foreign policy turnaround for Turkey is not a given, analysts say. While figures close to the opposition have indicated that if she were to win, she would reorient Turkey back to the West, others say core foreign policy issues are likely to remain unchanged.

Despite their differences, Turkey has been helpful to its Western allies under Erdogan. Last year, Ankara helped broker a landmark grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, and even provided Ukraine with drones that played a role in countering Russian attacks. And while Sweden is still awaiting its accession to NATO, Finland has been allowed to join.

At the top of voters’ list of concerns is the state of the economy and the damage caused by the earthquake. Even before the February disaster, Turkey was struggling with rising prices and a currency crisis that saw inflation hit 85% in October.

This affected the public’s purchasing power and is essentially why Erdogan’s popularity has eroded, said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and chairman of the Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM. This will be the main obstacle for Erdogan, he said.

Voters are also casting their votes based on who they see as best able to manage the aftermath of the earthquake and protect the country from future disasters, analysts said, adding that Erdogan’s popularity had not had the expected political impact. .

There is a debate about which electoral platform offers the right solution to address these vulnerabilities and increase Turkey’s resilience to these national disasters, Ulgen said.

In addition to Turkey’s economy and government management, frequent natural disasters, voters are likely to be concerned about Erdogan’s departure from democracy, something the opposition has campaigned to reverse.

In his interview with CNN, Erdogan defended his economic policies and denied the crackdown on freedoms.

Despite facing the strongest opposition yet to his rule, Erdogan’s future does not look as bleak as some predicted earlier this year.

The president is supported by a sizable religious sector, which appears to have been barely affected by the declining economy or the government’s early response to the earthquake.

Erdogan’s critics argue that Erdogan further galvanized his support base by leveling unsupported accusations in the opposition camp. He accused Kilicdaroglu of collaborating with Kurdish terrorist groups and repeatedly referred to the opposition leader, a member of the liberal Alevi Muslim minority, as not a good enough Muslim.

This bad-Muslim, terrorist-backed strategy appealed to right-wing voters who were supposed to elect Kilicdaroglu, said Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Cagaptay argues that while Erdogan’s message did not resonate in Turkey’s big cities and the relatively affluent southern coast, all of which voted largely for the opposition, he received the necessary support from the poorer parts of the country, namely the central regions. and on the coast of the Black Sea. .

There, support for Kilicdaroglu was suppressed because right-wing voters whose parties supported Kilicdaroglu did not elect him, he said.

Erdogan’s messages were also amplified by his extensive influence over Turkish media, critics argued.

However, Sunday’s runoff is the first presidential second round in Turkey. In 2019, Erdogan’s ruling party lost major cities in mayoral elections, including his hometown of Istanbul. On May 14, most of Istanbul’s votes went to the opposition.

It remains to be seen what Sunday’s election will hold, but if Erdogan wins with a majority, Cagaptay said, he will be vindicated for unorthodox economic policies, the lack of rule of law and the end of social autonomy.