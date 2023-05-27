Lloydminster returns to fire restriction after three-week fire ban





Lloydminster, AB/SK The Lloydminster Fire Department has downgraded the fire ban to a fire restriction, which is now in effect for all city parks and green spaces throughout the community, including Bud Miller All Seasons Park, Weaver Heritage Park and Weaver Park Campground. The restriction also includes Lloydminsters annexed and agricultural areas. This decision is based on the current fire risk assessment and the need to maintain fire safety measures in these areas. Allowed Not allowed Private backyard bonfires Propane/natural gas BBQ and appliances Wood and pellet-burning smokers Charcoal barbecue Bonfires/fires at Bud Miller All Seasons Park, Weaver Heritage Park and Weaver Park Campground. Fires in any city park or green space No open pit fires in annexed/agricultural areas Residents should be aware that even if the weather includes humidity,

the fire restriction remains in effect, as there may still be a significant fire hazard. Please ensure that emergency precautions are planned before starting a fire. The Lloydminster Fire Department reminds everyone that it is essential to continue to be responsible and cautious when handling a fire. It’s essential to always be safety conscious when handling a fire, ensuring controlled environments, having proper extinguishing methods and being aware of proximity to combustible structures and materials, says Fire Chief Leigh Sawicki. We all have a role to play in reducing fire risk and protecting our community and environment. By taking these precautions, we can all continue to enjoy the outdoors while minimizing the risk of fire. The fire ban was first initiated on Friday, May 5, 2023, following a two-day fire restriction. Residents are advised to call 911 to report a fire. Traveling outside of Lloydminster? Anyone traveling outside of Lloydminster is encouraged to check the status of fire bans and advisories across Alberta at AlbertaFireBans.ca and Saskatchewan in SaskPublicSafety.ca. About the Lloydminster Fire Department Lloydminster Fire Services, established in 1930, is staffed by full-time, paid firefighters. The department has a full-time fire station that operates 24-7, which allows for the readiness to provide emergency and non-emergency services. Emergency service responses include residential and industrial fires, urban and wetland fires, motor vehicle crashes, and water and ice rescue services. For more information about the Lloydminster Fire Department, including fire bans, visit Lloydminster.ca/Fire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lloydminster.ca/en/news/lloydminster-reverts-to-fire-restriction-following-three-week-fire-ban.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos