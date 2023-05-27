Dozens of affordable apartments open in Hamilton for women, non-binary and Indigenous residents





Residents are in the midst of moving into a new income-adjusted apartment building in Hamilton, an example of the type of supportive housing that is “key to ending homelessness,” said Katherine Kalinowski, Good Shepherd’s chief operating officer. . Dorothy Day Place, a five-story building at 35 Arkledun Avenue run by Good Shepherd, has 73 supportive housing units for women and non-binary people experiencing homelessness. It was built with the help of a $4.8 million investment from the Ontario government. The province has invested another $2 million to help create 12 supportive housing units for new Indigenous parents at the former CD Sports Bar at Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street East, which became an Indwell building in September 2022. “We need adequate stock, affordability and for those who face more barriers, different models of supportive housing,” Kalinowski told reporters on Friday as Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, visited Dorothy Day Place. Steve Clark is Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. (Bobby Hristova/CBC) Clark’s visit to Hamilton comes as an adviser on solving the city’s affordable housing crisis, which has forced some people to live in tents outside. It also came on the same day demonstrators protested encampment evictions and the city council’s current exploration of an “advocate registry,” which would allow residents to house someone experiencing homelessness. “We will continue to work with the municipalities if the group wants to sit down with the city and talk,” Clark said, when asked about the protesters’ demands. He also said solving homelessness will require a “whole-of-government” approach, with various provincial ministries “coming to the table.” “It gives you dignity and respect” Kalinowski said the studio apartments at Dorothy Day Place should all be occupied in the next week or so. She said some of the residents have recently been living in local camps. Kalinowski said the building allows people to stay as long, or as short, as they want, since people don’t have to focus on survival. “Staff are really committed to making sure no one goes back to homelessness, that’s the main focus of the job,” she said. A common area at Dorothy Day Place. (Bobby Hristova/CBC) The building also has common spaces, en-suite rooms in addition to individual showers, and a wellness office with doctors from the Shelter Health Network and access to nurse practitioners. The building also offers people three full meals a day if they want, but the studio units also have cooking facilities, their own bathrooms, TVs and free local phone service. Some units also have additional sound insulation. A woman who recently moved in told reporters that access to the building will help her build her business and focus on her personal goals. As a survivor of domestic violence, the woman said she also needed a safe house. CBC Hamilton agreed not to identify her because of the potential risk to her safety. “I need people to understand how grateful we are when they told me they accepted the tears that just came out of my head,” she said. “It gives you dignity and respect.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/supportive-housing-1.6855985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos