Fire Service urges people to #BeWaterAware Warwickshire County Council

As temperatures are set to soar this bank holiday weekend, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to stay safe when spending time in or around open water.

Sadly, this week has seen six people across the country die from drowning in open water, including two young people in Yorkshire on Wednesday.

In response to the tragic incidents, firefighters are urging people to #BeWaterAware and understand the dangers of swimming in lakes and quarries. Even on a warm day, the temperature in open water can remain very cold, causing cold water shock. It is also essential that people know what to do if they see someone in trouble in the water.

There are three simple things to remember – Call, Show, Throw:

Call 999 – call for fire and rescue if you are inland or the coast guard if you are at sea

– call for fire and rescue if you are inland or the coast guard if you are at sea TELL the person in difficulty tries to swim on his back

the person in difficulty tries to swim on his back THROW them something that floats

Warwickshire County Councilor, Portfolio Holder for Community Fire and Safety, Andy Crump said: “With a warm Bank Holiday coming up, it’s vital that people know how to stay safe around open water and respect the hidden dangers that presents.

“We know that as temperatures start to rise, open water swimming can be a real draw, but even on a warm day the temperature in open water can remain very cold, causing cold water shock – a physical reaction that can make it difficult. to control breathing, causes panic and makes swimming difficult.

“Our advice to anyone thinking of getting into the water is to be aware of the water and ensure you know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. If you’re out with friends and decide to swim, don’t drink alcohol, as it will impair your ability and perception of danger and leave you unable to cope with the shock of the cold water.

“If you see someone else in trouble in the water, remember Call, Show, Throw. Do not attempt to enter the water yourself – call 999 and ask for the fire service. If you fall in, don’t struggle, stay calm and try to swim on your back or gently tread water. Staying calm can be the difference between life and death.”

For more information on the RNLI’s ‘respect the water’ campaign and advice on what to do in an open water emergency, visit: https://rnli.org/safety/respect-the-water.