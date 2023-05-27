International
Fire Service urges people to #BeWaterAware Warwickshire County Council
As temperatures are set to soar this bank holiday weekend, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to stay safe when spending time in or around open water.
Sadly, this week has seen six people across the country die from drowning in open water, including two young people in Yorkshire on Wednesday.
In response to the tragic incidents, firefighters are urging people to #BeWaterAware and understand the dangers of swimming in lakes and quarries. Even on a warm day, the temperature in open water can remain very cold, causing cold water shock. It is also essential that people know what to do if they see someone in trouble in the water.
There are three simple things to remember – Call, Show, Throw:
- Call 999 – call for fire and rescue if you are inland or the coast guard if you are at sea
- TELL the person in difficulty tries to swim on his back
- THROW them something that floats
Warwickshire County Councilor, Portfolio Holder for Community Fire and Safety, Andy Crump said: “With a warm Bank Holiday coming up, it’s vital that people know how to stay safe around open water and respect the hidden dangers that presents.
“We know that as temperatures start to rise, open water swimming can be a real draw, but even on a warm day the temperature in open water can remain very cold, causing cold water shock – a physical reaction that can make it difficult. to control breathing, causes panic and makes swimming difficult.
“Our advice to anyone thinking of getting into the water is to be aware of the water and ensure you know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. If you’re out with friends and decide to swim, don’t drink alcohol, as it will impair your ability and perception of danger and leave you unable to cope with the shock of the cold water.
“If you see someone else in trouble in the water, remember Call, Show, Throw. Do not attempt to enter the water yourself – call 999 and ask for the fire service. If you fall in, don’t struggle, stay calm and try to swim on your back or gently tread water. Staying calm can be the difference between life and death.”
For more information on the RNLI’s ‘respect the water’ campaign and advice on what to do in an open water emergency, visit: https://rnli.org/safety/respect-the-water.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4217/fire-service-urges-people-to-bewateraware
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An NHS fit for the future: what should the next government focus on?
- Fire Service urges people to #BeWaterAware Warwickshire County Council
- The passenger opens the plane’s emergency exit in the air
- Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly – Daily update: 26 May 2023
- “It’s a Big Deal” – Cryptocurrencies suddenly brace for a massive earthquake in China after Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Solana price fluctuations
- Xi Jinping’s call for open cooperation on tech ‘couldn’t be more timely’: Gates
- Actor Danny Masterson’s new rape trial sees deliberations drag on again
- Table Tennis: Hina Hayata wins epic q’final to secure worlds first medal
- International fashion retailer sets opening date for new NJ store
- Logistics Innovation Technologies Inc. Announces Share Redemption
- 30 water treatment plants released 11 billion liters of raw sewage in a year, study suggests | rivers
- Your game is over, Imran Khan: Maryam Nawaz