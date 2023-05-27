International
I was burned by the joys and fears of economic inactivity -ECONOmiC
Barbara was 59 when she decided she had had enough of working. of The former chief executive of a multi-academy trust, now 63, had always wanted to retire early but didn’t think he could afford it.
I was burned out and desperate enough to change my lifestyle. I worked 70 hours a week for years, it was just exhausting, she says. I was lucky to have a good retirement, but I also quickly learned that when you retire, you just don’t need that much money. All the activities I do in my walking group and book group cost nothing.
Barbara, who also volunteers as a trustee for an academy trust, is one of many people in her age group who are considered economically inactive.
The rate of economic inactivity for people aged 50 to 64 has a little grown up againfrom 27.1% between October and December last year to 27.2% between January and March 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The government has tried to appeal to this group to return to the workforce to fill the gaps in Britain’s economy, although Chancellor Jeremy Hunts message that life should not be just about going to the golf course was widely condemned.
Since retiring, Barbara has moved back to her hometown of Manchester from Bristol and has been able to spend more time with her family, providing ample childcare for her six grandchildren.
She says she understands the government’s concerns, but adds: I am making a contribution because my childcare commitments allow my children to stay in the workforce full-time.
Barbara is one of hundreds of people who answered a call from watchdog asking Brits in their 50s and 60s how they’ve spent their time since retiring.
Many reported a better quality of life as the main reason for early retirement and that they were financially comfortable, thanks to paid-off mortgages, proceeds from house sales or generous final salary pensions.
Others, however, said they were out of work involuntarily, often because of caring responsibilities for elderly parents, children or grandchildren. Some were unemployed due to ill health, while a number were awaiting operations such as hip replacements.
Dozens of people said they had recently retired because they could no longer handle the stress. Among them is Julie, 59, a retired secondary school teacher from Leicestershire: I stopped working at Christmas. i loved [work] for many years, but it became too ruthless. I love retirement. I have started gardening, running, yoga and about to start pilates. I am doing a conversation practice with a local Syrian family and I just started volunteering at my old school.
I thought I might miss work, but not at all. I was a worker for 35 years teaching took over everything.
Martin, a widower and father of two from London, is among a number of respondents who reported being economically inactive due to unsuccessful job searches.
I took time off after my wife died and now I’m keen to get back to work full time. I haven’t been able to secure a job for nine months and counting, says the 55-year-old former finance director.
I worry that I will never find a job again. I have enough savings to last me a few more months, but after that, I will be downsizing severely which means I have to sell the house I just bought.
For Andrew, 64, who lives in Bridlington, east Yorkshire, and had worked in construction management in the Middle East for decades, early retirement in his late 50s came about simply because he could not find suitable work after return to Britain.
I had over 40 years of experience, but my qualifications were not considered sufficient. Getting a job in the UK would require paying for certificates and further studies at considerable expense, I wasn’t prepared to do that, he says. So I became a landlord, simply because the work had dried up.
Louisa, 58, is one of many who said finding work has been impossible due to caring responsibilities in her case, as a full-time carer for her elderly parents and disabled son.
I worked in film and TV. Now I am one of the millions of unpaid invisible carers, she says. I had no choice. My parents needed nursing, my son was without a suitable school and had to be home schooled. I didn’t want to live like this.
No job means no money or social contact, no personal satisfaction. I’d love to go back to work, but I can’t.
