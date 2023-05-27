Hope, Progress and Urgency: Progress in the Representation of Women in Health Leadership Roles – World





23 May 2023 – Nearly a third of national delegations to this year’s World Health Assembly are led by women, a significant improvement in a key measure of gender equality that has for years stalled at less than a quarter of delegations led by women . The annual count by Women in Global Health (WGH), an organization that campaigns for equal gender leadership and gender equality in global health, revealed a 9% increase in the number of women holding key delegate positions at the World Health Assembly ( WHA76). , bringing their overall representation in decision-making to 32%. “While we applaud those national governments that put women at the helm and acknowledge this significant improvement in progress towards gender-equal leadership, the ground reality is that women make up around 70 per cent of the overall health workforce and are up to 90 per percent of frontline health workers.” said Dr Roopa Dhatt, Executive Director of Women in Global Health. “For every woman working in health, there are still three men making top-down decisions about health priorities and the design and delivery of health programs.” “We must recognize the invaluable expertise that women bring to the table and recognize that as the World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates its 75th anniversary, we cannot afford to wait another 75 years to achieve gender equality in decision-making global for health. When women’s voices are marginalized, we all suffer from the loss of their expertise in health delivery. “WHO has a responsibility to address the historical under-representation of women in WHA delegations,” says Dr. Roopa Dhatt, Executive Director and Co-Founder of WGH. WGH and its 49 chapters worldwide are calling for a significant increase in women-led delegations to the 2024 World Health Assembly, aiming for 50% representation. Governments, as decision-makers for their delegations, must take responsibility for the marginalization of women’s voices in leadership, especially in a sector where women are the face of health care. “The World Health Assembly serves as the highest standard-setting body in global health. Decisions made at the WHA shape global health priorities, making them crucial in life-and-death situations for women and girls,” says Dr. That’s it. “When men dominate decision-making roles, health systems often favor men’s perspectives, resulting in systems and services set up to prioritize men’s needs and higher paying positions and promotions for men, despite being a minority in the sector . This systemic bias holds women back in their careers and undermines the quality of health systems by disregarding their professional expertise and knowledge. The recent report of Women in Global Health, “The status of women and leadership in global health”, delves into gender inequality in leadership and its impact on the functionality and efficiency of the health system. He points out that the limited leadership prospects for women contribute to the current phenomenon of the Great Resignation, which is undermining health care systems around the world. Dr. Dhatt concludes, “Increasing opportunities for women in leadership, closing the gender pay gap, and improving working conditions through paid maternity leave and family-friendly policies are essential steps in addressing systemic health issues.” For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Joan Bolger

Communications Manager

[email protected] EDITOR’S NOTES: Countries with women chief delegates: Albania, Andorra, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cape Verde, Canada, Chile, Comoros, Cook Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Swaziland , Ethiopia, Finland, Guyana, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liberia, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway , Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Moldova, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Senegal, Seychelles, Slovenia, South Sudan, Sweden, Timor-Leste, Uganda, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Vietnam, Zambia. About Women in Global Health Women in Global Health (WGH) is the fast-growing women-led movement seeking gender equality in global health. While women represent 70% of the health workforce and 90% of frontline health workers worldwide, they hold only a quarter of leadership positions. Now with supporters in more than 43 countries and 47 official chapters mostly in low-income countries, Women in Global Health campaigns for equal representation of women in health leadership; equal pay and ending unpaid work for women health workers; protection and safe and decent work; and prevention of sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. These are the essential foundations for strong health systems, Universal Health Coverage and global health security. Our events that draw attention to relevant data problems, recommendations and proposed solutions related to emerging issues and health policy architecture often attract ministers, ambassadors, heads of multilateral organizations, health, development and gender leaders, as well as professionals , representatives of youth movements and NGOs from all over. around the world.

