News from our partners: Going to the farm? Enjoy your visit safely, health experts say

News from our partners the UK Health Safety Agency

Public health experts at the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) West Midlands are reminding families of the simple steps they can take to ensure they enjoy visits to farms and zoos safely this season half term and throughout the summer.

With Open Farm Sunday coming up on Sunday 11 June 2023, people are reminded that there are small things they can do to reduce the risk of nasty stomach bugs like Salmonella, Cryptosporidium and E. coli, which can pass from farm animals to humans and cause disease.

UKHSA Health Protection Teams have already seen several outbreaks of stomach bugs linked to animal attractions across the country, so are urging anyone planning a trip to the farm to remember the importance of washing thoroughly and frequently hands with soap and water to avoid insects that can make them seriously ill. Once infected, you can also pass the bugs on to other people, who can also become sick.

What to do when visiting a farm

Following the simple rules listed below will help keep you and your children safe from infections that can be found on open farms. Pregnant women should take special care as infections acquired from animals can be harmful to them and their unborn child.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching animals, fences or other surfaces in animal areas. All open farms provide hand washing facilities for visitors.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating or drinking.

Remove and clean any boots or shoes that may be soiled and clean the wheels of the chair. Then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Supervise children closely to make sure they wash their hands thoroughly.

Washing your hands should take about 20 seconds as long as it takes to recite a single line of Old Macdonald Had A Farm.

Eat and drink only in picnic areas or cafes.

Do not put your hands in your face or your fingers in your mouth when petting animals or walking around the farm.

Do not kiss farm animals or allow children to put their faces near the animals.

Do not eat or drink while touching the animals or walking around the farm. This includes not eating candy, candy, or gum.

Do not eat anything that has fallen on the floor.

Do not use gel or wipes instead of washing your hands with soap and water. Gels and wipes do not remove bugs in dirt.

What should I do if I feel unwell after a farm visit?

If you or someone in your group is unwell or has any symptoms, such as being sick or having diarrhea within two weeks of visiting a farm, contact your GP or call NHS 111 as soon as possible. If you or someone in your group, especially a young child, has bloody diarrhea, seek immediate emergency medical attention.

You should not go to school/childcare/work until you have been sick or diarrhea free for two days. If you have been diagnosed with Cryptosporidium, you should not go swimming until two weeks after you are free of illness or diarrhea, as the bugs are resistant to chlorine. Tests may be required to confirm that a child is free of certain infections.

Parents should confirm with their health professional whether it is safe for them to return before the child returns to school or daycare.

Paul Fisher, Health Protection Consultant with UKHSA West Midlands, said:

Thousands of people in the West Midlands region go to animal attractions every year. Visiting a farm is a fun day out that is enjoyable and educational, especially for children. However, animals can be the source of some insects that can pass to humans and cause disease, with some infections particularly serious for children or pregnant women. While the number of people who get sick is proportionally quite small, many cases can be avoided by practicing proper hand hygiene. Infections can be acquired from the animal’s body, its feces or from areas where the animals have been recently. If germs are on your hands, you can accidentally put them in your mouth. You can’t see the germs, so your hands can look clean. Even if you haven’t touched the animals themselves, you may have touched fences or other surfaces in areas with animals or stood and touched grass that is contaminated. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water immediately after handling animals and before eating or drinking will reduce the risk of infection. Do not use gels or wipes instead of soap and water, as these are not a substitute for hand washing. The farms provide hand washing facilities so we encourage people to use these to ensure the only things you take away from your visit are happy memories.

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday Manager, said:

We want people to continue to safely enjoy visiting farms and agricultural events. This means taking time after touching animals, pens or fences to wash your hands thoroughly with liquid soap, running water and dry them with disposable towels. Adults should always supervise children to make sure they wash their hands properly and grow up learning that clean hands are essential before eating! Anti-bac hand gel is not a substitute for washing your hands, especially when you spend time around animals. If a dummy falls to the ground, it will need to be sterilized, and boots, shoes and pole seats should also be washed when you leave a farm. Remember these simple things to ensure your visit to the farm is enjoyable and safe.

Open Farm Sunday will see many farms open their gates to the public, who cannot normally do so. For more details, including which farms are open, visit Open the Farm Sunday home page.

Further information on zoonotic infections that spread from animals to humans: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/zoonotic-diseases-zoonoses-guidance-data-and-analysis

Advice for pregnant women about infections that can be transmitted through contact with animals that have given birth or recently given birth: gov.uk/guidance/pregnancy-advice-on-contact-with-animals-hat-are-giving-birth

