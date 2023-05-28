Chaos at UK airports as nationwide border system fails









A nationwide border system issue that hit electronic gates on Saturday at British airports and caused chaos for vacationers and passengers arriving in the country is regulated, according to the UK Home Office. Following a technical fault with the border system which affected e-Gate arrivals in the UK, we can confirm that all e-Gates are now operating as normal, said a spokesman for the Home Office, which runs the Border Force. We thank those passengers who were affected for their patience and the staff for their work in resolving the issue, the spokesperson said. Images shared online on Saturday showed long queues building at major airports, with many people seeking to travel ahead of Monday’s public holiday and with schools also on half-term break. The failure meant travelers had to check their passports manually rather than by machine. Frustrated travelers took to social media to vent their anger, claiming they had to wait in queues for hours to see their passports. We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals to the UK, a Home Office spokesperson told CNN in a statement earlier on Saturday. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimize disruption to travellers, the spokesperson added. A spokesman for London Heathrow Airport said: We are aware of a nationwide issue affecting eGates, which are operated by Border Force. This issue is affecting a number of ports of entry and is not specific to Heathrow. Our teams are working closely with the Border Force to help resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we have extra colleagues available to manage queues and ensure passenger welfare. Lucy Morton from the Immigration Services Union told BBC Radio 4 that depending on the airport, 60% to 80% of travelers go through electronic gates. It has no impact on national security, in fact, it will actually improve national security because every single passenger that comes in will be seen by a human being, not a machine, she said. But it will create queues and that in itself creates its own set of problems. People get frustrated, they take it out on the staff. The staff is verbally abused, sometimes the staff is physically abused, beaten. All this will begin to pass during the day.

