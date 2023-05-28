Kamala Harris Delivers Historic Commencement Speech to West Point Grads – NBC4 Washington





Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to deliver a commencement address at West Point, praised the graduating cadets Saturday for their noble sacrifice in service of their country, but noted that they were entering a world of disorder because of Russian aggression and growing threats from China. The world has changed drastically, Harris told about 950 graduating cadets. She referred to the global pandemic that claimed millions of lives, as well as the difficult changes in global politics in Europe and Asia. It’s clear that you graduate into an increasingly disordered world where old principles are at risk,” she said. As the US ended two decades of war in Afghanistan, the longest in the country’s history, the vice president said, Russia soon launched its first major ground war in Europe since World War II when it invaded Ukraine. At the same time, autocrats have grown bolder, the threat of terrorism persists and an accelerating climate crisis continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods,” she added. She advised cadets to be wary of China as it rapidly modernizes its military and muscle to control parts of the high seas, allegedly referring to disputes over the South China Sea. She spoke of the country’s military might and its need to innovate, including adopting new technology to change the way wars are fought, even using artificial intelligence to predict enemy movements and pilot autonomous vehicles. Harris did not mention the ongoing tussle in Washington, where the White House and congressional Republicans are trying to avert a debt crisis. Harris’ visit is her first to a US military academy. Commencement speakers at the nation’s military academies are usually given by the president, vice president or top military official, which until Harris’ election meant the speakers had always been men. Harris was joined at the start by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, who in 2021 became the first woman to hold the military’s top civilian post. Harris, the first woman to serve as the nation’s vice president, noted the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, which gave women the right to serve as permanent members of the military. It was also 75 years ago that President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order banning segregation in the Armed Forces. Still, her address was delivered at an institution that has made slow progress diversifying its ranks in the four decades since its first class of female cadets graduated. Today, about a quarter of the number of students are women. Only a few dozen graduate each yearthey are black women, like Harris, although the number has increased in recent years. The academy did not admit women until 1976 and had its first female graduates in 1980. Upon graduation, cadets will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army. West Point dates back to 1802. Since then, the college has educated future military leaders, including General Douglas MacArthur, General George Patton, and Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower. While Harris visited West Point, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Manhattan, President Joe Biden heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday to address graduates at the US Air Force Academy. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III addressed the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday. Last year, Harris addressed graduates at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

