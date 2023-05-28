International
Company plans downtown distribution center | News, Sports, Jobs
YOUNGSTOWN — A nearly 30,000-square-foot warehouse on the east end of downtown is slated to be the worldwide manufacturing and distribution center for Zoetic Global’s refrigerant supply, according to the technology company’s new head of global business development, ex- Congressman Tim Ryan.
“A big part of what we do is reindustrialize older areas that have had a lot of job losses, especially in cities like Youngstown, so the first move is Youngstown.” Ryan said. “I think we’ll have another facility in Cleveland at some point for some of our other energy work, but all the refrigeration will be done in Youngstown and we’ll serve North America, but also the world from there. object.”
A lease has been signed for the building, 360 E. Federal St. “We have some coolers there for some pilot programs we’re doing,” Ryan said.
“We’ll probably start, we’ll have it up and running probably in July. We’ll start with a dozen people or so and then hopefully up to hundreds at some point when we really start serving the worldwide market.” Ryan said. “It’s very cool. It will be right next to Penguin City Brewery.”
Zoetic Global, a minority-owned company that provides energy, water and food technology to areas of need around the world, earlier this week announced the new role for Ryan, who after 20 years as the US representative for the Mahoning Valley lost a bid for the US Senate last year.
Youngstown, Ryan said, was already on Zoetic Global’s radar to find a facility before his arrival at the company. Its executive leadership shares the sensibilities and concerns of the working class, he said. Co-founder Jerome Ringo is from Lake Charles, La., and co-founder Avery Hong is from Western New York but attended law school at the University of Akron and lives in Cleveland.
“So we want this to be a company that’s very good for employees, that we’re doing things that are good for the environment. Be the kind of company that I think most Americans want companies to be like. Ryan said. “Not just for profit … you can also try to do a lot of good along the way and that’s what we want to do.”
Ryan said the company was formed about six years ago. It acquired the chiller technology about a year ago and is in the process of acquiring other technologies in the hydroelectric, wind, solar and hydrogen industries.
Ryan said it will include the Youngstown facility and another in Columbus, the company’s headquarters for its carbon credit operation.
According to Zoetic Global, companies that work with it realize a 20 percent to 40 percent savings on their cooling costs and share in carbon credits backed by energy and emissions reduction data. It has offices in Washington, DC, Qatar, Singapore and Nigeria, according to its website.
The company’s list of technologies includes chiller projects in the US, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Other initiatives include providing access to hydrokinetic, wind and solar energy, energy efficiency technologies and systems to supplement electricity supply and infrastructure in remote areas, according to the company.
Ryan said the company is in “Very advanced discussions with companies that have really large data center operations” that need a lot of cooling. Other markets include shopping malls, casinos and commercial real estate.
He also sees potential in the country with Foxconn, the company that makes electric vehicles in the former General Motors assembly plant; Ultium Cells, where EV battery cells are mass-produced; and HomeGoods distribution center, all in Lordstown, as well as local grocers.
The more the company grows, the more people will be employed in Youngstown, he said.
“These will be good, union jobs. They will pay well, above the market rate. They will have health benefits and a pension.” Ryan said. “Our hope is that we can have hundreds of jobs down there at some point that will pay taxes to the city of Youngstown.”
