Busy holiday travel weekend kicks off in Orlando, Tampa

ORLANDO, Fla. Over Memorial Day weekend, more than 42 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles away from home.

According to AAA, nearly 3.4 million people will catch a flight, and some of those passengers will pass through Orlando and Tampa International Airports.





The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority expects more than 1.1 million travelers to move through the airport during the seven-day travel period.

Orlando Airports new economy lot at West Park Place has 3,100 additional parking spaces to accommodate that traffic flow. The new parking lot is on Tradeport Drive.

As the nation’s seventh-busiest airport, Orlando International is bracing for a high volume of travelers, with officials predicting it could see about 170,000 travelers on Saturday alone.

Well, in anticipation of Memorial Day travel, in anticipation of summer travel, we have, TSA has what they call NDOs, which are basically supplemental staff, that are brought in from other airports that are a little less busy, Marquez said. Griffin, VP of Airport Operations. They station them here in Orlando to help with some of the lines and take care of the passengers.

As the busy Memorial Day travel weekend began Saturday, Deatress Lindsey and Elton Branch were returning to Chicago from Orlando International Airport. They arrived at the airport much earlier than expected.

They had just completed a six-day cruise on the Mardi Gras cruise, celebrating a family member’s 25th wedding anniversary. Lindsey enjoyed the holidays, but joked: “The worst part, coming back.”

Fortunately, Lindsey had a few extra days off work before returning. Despite their careful planning, the couple encountered unexpected travel surprises.

Upon arrival, they learned that they could not check their bags earlier than four hours before the flight, as told by their airline. Airport officials recommended that passengers arrive three hours before their flight during this busy holiday weekend. Lindsey expressed frustration, saying, “Here early and still can’t check our bags.”

They arrived around 10:30 am and were hoping to check their bags by 10:45 a.m. Finally, after a little more waiting, they got confirmation that they could check their bags.

Despite the setbacks, Lindsey and Branch appreciated the extra time they had by arriving early.

Each airline sets its own rules about how early it will accept baggage. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines,” airport officials said when asked about checked baggage.

There is an independent operator at Orlando International who will handle baggage from 9am to 8pm. More information can be found at The website of the MCO.

Meanwhile in Tampa, the airport is gearing up for what officials predict will be its busiest summer yet. Airlines have added additional routes and with seat capacity expected to be high for the high anticipated demand, TSA is reporting record passenger volumes.

Tampa International expects to see an average of about 70,000 passengers a day, with up to 90,000 passengers on its busiest days, which are typically Saturdays and Sundays. So far this year, the Airport has seen nearly five percent more passengers compared to the same period of the year so far in 2019.

No matter where you’re traveling to or from, officials recommend getting to your departure airport three hours early to account for any unexpected delays or wait times.

AAA expects this to be the busiest Memorial Day weekend for airports since 2005.