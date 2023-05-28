Russell’s BBQ wins international barbecue competition | tidings

LINESVILLE Entering a competitive barbecue competition for the first time ever, Russells BBQ of Linesville did quite well.

It wasn’t just a competition for bragging rights. It was the Memphis International Festival in May of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest down in Tennessee.

It’s a competition where teams representing the best of barbecue who have honed their craft for years compete for the title of World Champion and a share of more than $145,000 in cash, according to the Memphis in Mays.

Russells Dam Good BBQ Team lived up to its billing by winning the world championship in the chicken wing category for its smoked chicken wings, coming in first out of 111 competitors. In the ribs category, it won seventh place out of 80 competing teams.

We took it seriously, but we had a great time, said 32-year-old Jon York, owner of Russells.

When Russells was announced as the winner of the chicken wing championship, York said he had tears in his eyes.

When the Russells’ top placing in the rib category was later announced, the team was stunned, he said.

Ribbed (announcement) I was like, They were here! It had to be here! It was crazy, York said.

York said the whole experience was humbling.

We just went to see how well our food stacks up against the best in the world, he said. We were providing our daily article to see how good it was.

Russells BBQ, 11107 Hartstown Road, Linesville, has been a barbecue-focused restaurant since 2017, York said.

The restaurant began as a local restaurant in 2007, where Yorks’ father, Russell, offered homemade food, and Jons’ sister, Janna, also developed a rub in 2007. In 2011, his father began offering pork smoked as a menu item on weekends. York said.

The York family later wanted out of the business, leasing the location to another operator, but it didn’t work out and it closed. The family then wanted to sell the place, York said.

The best way to sell the place was to reopen it, in operation, but there were so many diners in the area, York said of the 2017 reopening. So that’s when it was decided to go barbecue and break the mold.

Jon was actually running a restaurant in South Carolina when he decided to come home to Linesville to help out.

It looked interesting. It was fresh and I didn’t like what I was doing (in South Carolina), he said.

I spent an entire summer going back and forth. Work three weeks in a row in South Carolina, then work three weeks in a row here, just going back and forth, he. said. I decided I liked this barbecue thing and returned in the fall of 2018.

In late 2018, the Yorks had a family meeting where it was decided to see where the barbecue business would go, rather than sell it, York said.

I started making sauce (creating different flavors of barbecue sauce) in 2019, he said. I put all my energy into barbecue.

I started working in our family restaurant when I was 16, now I’m 32, he said. My sister, Janna, went to culinary school and taught me the culinary side, but I taught myself how to smoke meat.

At first it meant a lot of trial and error, but York never gave up.

There aren’t many secrets to her fair endurance, he said.

York uses large ceramic charcoal grills to smoke and cook the meats. One key is not to use too much smoke on the meat, according to York.

It has a good line of flavor and firewood, he said. Some people smoke for 15 hours, but I don’t agree with that. Four to five hours is my limit.

But this does not mean that one does not stop experimenting with new tastes.

It’s a combination of flavors here, he said of what draws customers to Russells. We arrange different meats differently. We have 10 flavors of barbecue sauce to suit their taste. The meat is the vehicle, the sauce is the steering wheel. We let the customers drive it.