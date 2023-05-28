Erdogan seeks a new mandate in the runoff elections in Turkey









The polls have opened in Turkey’s presidential runoff as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fights for a historic third term on Sunday. Erdogan is facing head-to-head with the leader of the opposition Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old bureaucrat and leader of the left-leaning CHP. In the first round of voting on May 14, Erdogan secured a lead of almost five points over Kilicdaroglu, but fell short of the 50% threshold needed to win. The presidents’ parliamentary bloc won the majority of seats in the parliamentary race on the same day. Last week, third place candidate Sinan Oganwho won 5% of the vote in the first round, publicly endorsed Erdogan, further boosting the strongman’s chances of winning Sunday’s second and final presidential round. Many polls had incorrectly predicted that Kilicdaroglu would lead in the May 14 election, which saw a high turnout of nearly 90% across the country. Six opposition groups had formed an unprecedented unified bloc behind Kilicdaroglu in an attempt to wrest power from Erdogan. The opposition has described the election as the last stand for Turkish democracy, accusing Erdogan of emptying the country’s democratic institutions during his 20-year rule, eroding the power of the judiciary and suppressing dissent. Erdogan also faces headwinds from a battered economy and a shambolic initial reaction to a catastrophic earthquake on February 6, which claimed more than 50,000 lives in neighboring Turkey and Syria. The government admitted its mistakes in its rescue operation and apologized to the public. Erdogan’s critics also pointed to lax construction standards led by the ruling AK Party, which fueled a construction boom since the early 2000s and worsened the death toll. They also argued that the response to the earthquake underscored Erdogan’s claim of emptying government units in his bid to consolidate power. The country’s financial crisis, which saw the currency plummet and prices rise, is also partly blamed on Erdogan’s policies. The president suppressed interest rates while leaving inflation unfettered, critics argued. But the May 14 election results showed continued support for the president in his conservative strongholds, including the earthquake-ravaged area. In one interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson Last week, Erdogan vowed to double down on his unorthodox economic policies, arguing that interest rates and inflation were positively correlated. He also hailed his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as special and said he would continue to block Sweden’s entry into NATO, despite Western criticism that he was obstructing a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan, who controls the second-largest army in NATO, has accused Sweden of harboring Kurdish terrorist groups and has made admission to Stockholm conditional on the extradition of wanted individuals. Sweden has rejected Turkey’s repeated requests to extradite individuals Ankara describes as terrorists, arguing that the case can only be decided by Swedish courts. Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Turkish strongman has emerged as a key power broker, enacting a crucial balancing act between the two sides, widely known as pro-Ukraine neutrality. He helped broker a key deal known as Black Sea Grain Corridor Initiative that unlocked millions of tons of grain seized in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, averting a global hunger crisis. The deal was extended for another two months last Wednesday, a day before it was set to expire.

