Russia’s long-standing influence over former Soviet republics is beginning to fadeExBulletin

As Russia is militarily blocked by its invasion of Ukraine, there are signs that Moscow’s long-term influence over the southern Caucasus is waning.

SCOTT SIMON, Host:

Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to massive destruction and the deaths of tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians. It has also had some effects in other parts of the former Soviet Union. For the past three decades, Russia has tried to mediate a border conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, on a recent visit to Armenia, NPR Moscow correspondent Charles Maynes found that the Kremlin’s influence is beginning to wane.

A note to listeners. This story involves the sound of guns.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: It’s been nearly three years since the last large-scale war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

(SOUND OF RENTS)

MAYNES: Six weeks of fierce fighting in 2020 saw Azerbaijan retake most of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ethnic-Armenian-majority enclave inside Azerbaijan that has been a source of tension between the countries for decades. Some argue that the defeat of Armenia fundamentally overturned life and long-standing geopolitical assumptions in the southern Caucasus.

TIGRAN KHZMALYAN: The 44-day war changed this country a lot.

MAYNES: Tigran Khzmalyan is the head of the pro-integration party of Armenia. He says the war shattered Armenians’ long-held illusion that they could count on Russian protection.

KHZMALYAN: Because it became clear that we have no future as Russian representatives.

MAYNES: Khzmalyan argues that most Armenians feel that Russia has failed to meet its obligations to the country and, by extension, to the ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh under a joint regional security pact similar to NATO’s Article 5- s. Instead, Moscow played mediator and settled into a peacekeeping role, one that has become more complicated in the past year.

TIGRAN GRIGORYAN: The war in Ukraine changed everything.

MAYNES: Tigran Grigoryan is a political analyst with the Regional Center for Democracy and Security in the Armenian capital, Yerevan. He says that with the Kremlin distracted and militarily blocked in Ukraine, authorities in Azerbaijan are pushing to block additional benefits at Armenia’s expense.

GRIGORYAN: They understand very well that Russia will do its best not to get involved in another crisis elsewhere, because they have to focus all their resources.

MAYNES: Grigoryan points to a confluence of events now working in Azerbaijan’s favor, most critically, Russia’s growing economic dependence on Azerbaijan and its closest ally, Turkey, as the Kremlin seeks to lessen the impact of Western sanctions. This has allowed Azerbaijan to exert its influence, especially with the military blockade of the only corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, despite the presence of Russian peacekeepers.

GRIGORYAN: Azerbaijan sees a unique window of opportunity to actually put military pressure on Armenia and extort concessions that might have been impossible to extort under different circumstances.

MAYNES: All of this has put Russia in a difficult spot, looking ineffective in a historically dominated region and once again refusing aid to an Armenian ally it swore to protect. This week, Armenia’s prime minister publicly threatened to completely abandon his country’s security pact with Russia, a once-unthinkable affront to the Kremlin, says Vladimir Sotnikov of the Russian Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

VLADIMIR SOTNIKOV: At the end of the day, yes, we can say that Russia’s influence in this Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict, in Nagorno-Karabakh in particular and in the Caucasus in general, is somewhat fading.

MAYNES: Amid the growing power vacuum, Sotnikov notes, the US and Europe are pushing their own peace initiatives and economic agendas.

SOTNIKOV: If Russia is somehow excluded from this process – it will be a big irritation. So we only need assurances that the United States and the European Union will not be found in the Caucasus.

MAYNES: Russian President Vladimir Putin seems aware of the danger, seeking to restore Russian influence, even as some Armenians say they have moved on.

(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)

VOMA: Bakh, bakh, bakh, ba-bakh (ph), bakh.

MAYNES: In this video posted online, a civil defense group known as VOMA, an Armenian acronym for the art of survival, conducts military training in anticipation of the upcoming war with Azerbaijan.

ARSHAK VARTYANOV: (Non-English spoken).

MAYNES: Arshak Vartyanov, an instructor with VOMA, tells me he’s not believing it either in Russia or in the West. Defeat in 2020, he says, taught Armenians a hard lesson in self-support.

VARTYANOV: (Spoken in non-English language).

MAYNES: In fact, in Armenia’s current struggles, Vartyanov sees parallels with Ukraine’s struggle against its larger and more powerful neighbor.

VARTYANOV: (Spoken in non-English language).

MAYNES: “Ukrainians got help from outside only after they proved that they could defend themselves, that they could fight,” says Vartyanov. “Why,” he adds, “should it be any different here?” Charles Maynes, NPR News, Yerevan, Armenia.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.