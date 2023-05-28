Voters in Turkey are heading to the polls in the final round of the presidential runoffExBulletin



Emrah Gurel/AP

ANKARA, Turkey Voters in Turkey returned to the polls on Sunday to decide whether the country’s longtime leader extends his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade or is ousted by a challenger who has promised to restore a society more democratic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for 20 years, is favored to win a new five-year term in a second runoff after falling short of an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

The divisive populist who turned his country into a geopolitical player finished four percentage points ahead of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party alliance and leader of Turkey’s main centre-left opposition party. Erdogan’s performance came despite battered inflation and the effects of a devastating earthquake three months ago.

Kilicdaroglu (pronounced KEH-lich-DAHR-OH-loo), a 74-year-old former bureaucrat, described the runoff as a referendum on the country’s future.

More than 64 million people are eligible to vote. Polling stations opened at 08:00

Turkey does not have an exit poll, but preliminary results are expected within hours after the polls close at 5:00 p.m.

The final decision could have implications far beyond Ankara, because Turkey stands at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and it plays a key role in NATO.

Turkey vetoed Sweden’s bid to join the alliance and bought Russian missile defense systems, prompting the United States to pull Turkey out of a US-led fighter jet project. But Erdogan’s government also helped broker a crucial deal that allowed Ukrainian grain shipments and averted a global food crisis.

The May 14 election saw 87% turnout, and strong turnout is expected again on Sunday, reflecting voter commitment to the election in a country where freedom of expression and assembly have been suppressed.

If he wins, Erdogan, 69, could stay in power until 2028. After three terms as prime minister and two as president, the devout Muslim who heads the conservative and religious Justice and Development Party, or AKP, is now the longest-serving leader of Turkey. .

The first half of Erdogan’s term included reforms that allowed the country to begin talks to join the European Union and economic growth that lifted many out of poverty. But he later moved to crack down on freedoms and the media and concentrated more power in his own hands, particularly after a failed coup attempt that Turkey says was orchestrated by US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. The cleric denies involvement.

Erdogan transformed the presidency from a largely ceremonial role into a powerful office through a narrowly won 2017 referendum that abolished Turkey’s parliamentary system of government. He was the first directly elected president in 2014 and won the 2018 election that brought the executive presidency.

The May 14 election was the first that Erdogan did not win outright.

Critics blame Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies for rising inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis. Many also blamed his government for the slow response to the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey.

However, Erdogan has retained the support of conservative voters who remain devoted to him for raising the profile of Islam in the country that was founded on secular principles and for increasing the country’s influence in world politics.

In an effort to woo voters hard-hit by inflation, he has raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, showcasing Turkey’s domestic defense industry and infrastructure projects. He also centered his re-election campaign on a promise to rebuild earthquake-hit areas, including building 319,000 homes within the year. Many see it as a source of stability.

Kilicdaroglu is a mild-mannered former civil servant who has led the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, since 2010. He campaigned on a promise to reverse Erdogan’s democratic backsliding, restore the economy by returning more conventional policies and to improve ties with the West.

In a frantic do-or-die bid to reach nationalist voters in the run-off, Kilicdaroglu pledged to return refugees and ruled out any peace negotiations with Kurdish militants if he is elected.

Many in Turkey regard Syrian refugees who have been under Turkey’s temporary protection after fleeing the war in neighboring Syria as a burden on the country, and their repatriation became a key issue in the election.

Earlier in the week, Erdogan endorsed the third-place candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, who received 5.2% of the vote and is no longer in the running. Meanwhile, a staunchly anti-immigrant party that had backed Ogan’s candidacy announced it would back Kilicdaroglu.

A defeat for Kilicdaroglu would add to a long list of electoral defeats against Erdogan and put pressure on him to step down as party chairman.

Erdogan’s AKP party and its allies retained a majority of seats in parliament after legislative elections also held on May 14. Parliamentary elections will not be repeated on Sunday.

Erdogan’s party also dominated in the earthquake-hit region, winning 10 of 11 provinces in an area that has traditionally supported the president. Erdogan came out ahead in the presidential race in eight of those provinces.

As in previous elections, Erdogan used state resources and his control over the media to reach voters.

After the May 14 vote, international observers also pointed to the criminalization of disseminating false information and online censorship as evidence that Erdogan had an “unjustified advantage.” Observers also said the election showed the resilience of Turkish democracy.

Erdogan and pro-government media portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had the backing of the country’s pro-Kurdish party, as collaborating with “terrorists” and supporting what they described as “deviant” LGBTQ rights.

Kilicdaroglu “takes his orders from Qandil,” Erdogan said repeatedly at recent campaign rallies, a reference to the mountains in Iraq where the leadership of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, is based.

“We take our orders from God and men,” he said.

The elections were held after the country marked the 100th anniversary of its establishment as a republic, after the fall of the Ottoman Empire.