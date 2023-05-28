International
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #21
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #21
Posted on May 28, 2023 by BaerbelW
This week, some shared articles did quite well on our Facebook page: The upper atmosphere is cooling, causing new climate concerns, At a Glance – Global Cooling – Is Global Warming Still Happening?, Global warming will push billions out of ‘human climate warming’AND Can Climate Change Cause Pandemics (Zombies)?
Links posted on Facebook
- The upper atmosphere is cooling, causing new climate concerns by Fred Pearce, Yale Environment 360, May 18, 2023
- Can Climate Change Cause Pandemics (Zombies)? by Adam Levy, ClimateAdam on Youtube, May 11, 2023
- At a Glance – Global Cooling – Is Global Warming Still Happening? by John Mason, Skeptical Science, May 23, 2023
- Global warming will push billions out of ‘human climate warming’ by Damian Carrington, The Guardian, 22 May 2023
- Climate change conspiracy theory about cataclysmic changes in Earth’s magnetic field goes viral on TikTok by Ilana Berger and Abbie Richards, MediaMatters for America, May 24, 2023
- Tweets, ads and lies: Researchers are fighting back against climate misinformation by Jessica Colarossi, The Brink, May 23, 2023
- Climate scientists flee Twitter amid growing hostility by Roland Lloyd Parry, YahooNews, May 24, 2023
- ‘The public wants certainty’: why have Americans stopped trusting science? by Chris McGreal, The Guardian, 25 May 2023
- Emissions are no longer following the worst-case scenario by Zeke Hausfather, The Climate Brink, May 25, 2023
- With the climate panel as a beacon, Global Group takes on misinformation by Steven Lee Myers, New York Times, May 24, 2023
- New Skeptical Science Research for Week #21 2023 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, May 25, 2023
If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, feel free to submit them via this google form for possible inclusion on our Facebook page. Thank you!
|
Sources
2/ https://skepticalscience.com/2023-SkS-Weekly-News-Roundup_21.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Which fashion game is the best among BTS members?
- WhatsApp video calls will soon have this Google Meet-like feature.
- Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #21
- Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and neighboring areas
- In pictures: Bollywood celebrities shine at IIFA Abu Dhabi
- US debt: Why a US debt deal can only bring short-term relief to markets
- Quordle May 28: Quordle 489, May 28, 2023: Word Puzzle Tips and Answers of the Day (Sunday)
- Quick break for international and Chinese students with basketball games
- Another surety walks out of Lahore court without submitting Imran’s sureties – Pakistan
- Trailing Trump, DeSantis still carries burdens that brought down former favorites – WABE
- Inauguration of new Parliament Speech by Prime Minister Modi Speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Sabha Speech Highlights
- Boris Johnson has ‘a huge role to play’ in the Conservative Party – cabinet minister | Political news