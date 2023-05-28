International
Butler County native to speak on ghost lore at the Eastgate International Steampunk Symposium
Q: Why did you want to be a part of the International Steampunk Symposium?
Leanna Renee Hieber: I have been a part of this great convention since its early years, serving as an essential part of the programming. While I have been a New Yorker for eighteen years, I will also always be an Ohioan, so the Symposium always serves as a homecoming. The event brings together positive people, creative minds and unique talents interested in reimagining a past, present and future that is artistic, fun, empowering, diverse and innovative. Steampunk can create an opportunity to reframe history, to elevate marginalized and hidden stories and also to reimagine a way for stories that have been overlooked to have new lives in our modern world, prompting us to create an imaginative community and comprehensive in the future.
Q: What are you most excited about?
A: I am especially excited to share my lectures on ghost lore. I’ll discuss the vital importance of ghost stories, the many misconceptions about the famous widow Sarah Winchester, her mysterious house, and more. I’m excited to reconnect with artists, creators, storytellers and historians. As a lifelong goth, I’m especially looking forward to Saturday night’s Steampunks Discover Black themed goth dance party hosted by DJ Zophiel and Professor Verminoid.
Q: You are a native of Butler County, Ohio. How has being from the area affected your work?
A: Butler County is full of rich history. Not only has this area been a cultural and educational center from the 19th century onwards, but so many renowned institutions, from the Music Hall to all the amazing colleges in the area, are still standing, educating and enriched. I had an excellent education at the University of Miami, where I received a BFA in theater performance with a focus on the Victorian era. My wide range of liberal arts classes and study abroad scholarships have helped shape the course of my research and publications, from plays to novels to non-fiction. My years performing with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Festival helped shape a professional career that has a strong foundation in the classical repertoire, which translates brilliantly into all of my public lectures as an author and instructor with a focus on historical topics.
Q: Can you think of being from Ohio and what do you appreciate most about the state?
A: Because much of my writing and performance focuses on the innovations, spiritual expansions, and carving out rights and liberties that came together during the late 19th century, I love being able to showcase some of the institutions, universities, educators, and Ohio artists leading the way to our modern era. Ohio is a state full of hard workers and creative minds. When I began work on By the Light of Tiffany: A Meeting with Clara Driscoll, a one-woman performance lecture about the unsung designer, I was thrilled to learn that she was an Ohioan who moved to New York in 1888 to pursue a career in the arts, just like me. Driscoll managed a team of female artists, the Tiffany Girls, and she designed incredible, award-winning lamps. Kent State University’s special collections library contains boxes of her letters she wrote back home to her family in Ohio, letters that helped historians identify her as the designer of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s most famous lamps. Those letters became a source text for much of my performance lecture. Another 19th-century leader and native Ohioan, Captain Mary Becker Greene, became the first steamboat woman to receive a pilot’s license in 1892 and went on to operate Greene Line Steamers and became famous for her skill and hospitality. her. I loved getting a chance to write about her—and the ship she still haunts, the Delta Queen—for A Haunting Story of Invisible Women: True Ghost Stories of America. I love writing about inspiring women who live, work and create on their own terms and Ohio is full of them.
Tell us about your book.
A: A Haunting Story of Invisible Women explores the intersection of women’s history and ghost stories. Selecting a variety of stories from around the country, my co-author Andrea Janes and I examine tropes within ghost lore. From Maidens to Spinsters, Witches to Madwomen, we unpack the truths of real women’s lives; what may have been said about them in life that contributed to how they were discussed in death, or how their spirits subvert the expectations placed upon them while alive. We share strange stories of unexplained hauntings, as well as pointing out hoaxes and myths. It’s a deep dive into a wide range of haunting lore, from the perspective of two ghost tour guides who have been immersed in this compelling material for decades.
It’s been a delightful change to non-fiction, from the perspective of a ghost tour guide and a storyteller.
Q: Anything else you want to share?
A: I hope to see people there. Come by our table, I’d love to sign a book for you and share interesting tidbits of paranormal history and intrigue.
