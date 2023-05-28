Borderlands: Laredo remains the No. 1 gateway. 1 in the nation for international trade

Connect with us

Borderlands: Laredo remains the No. 1 gateway for international trade

Borderlands is a weekly roundup of developments in the world of US-Mexico cross-border shipping and trade. This week: Port Laredo remains the No. 1 port. 1 of the nations for international trade; Rail cargo thefts rose 29% during the first quarter in Mexico; an auto supplier in Taiwan is investing $1 billion in Mexico expansion; and Forza Steel is building a plant at the Port of Brownsville.

Laredo, Texas, remains the No. 1 gateway. 1 of the nations for international trade

For the second month in a row, Laredo, Texas, held the No. 1 among the 450 international gateway countries for trade.

During March, Laredo recorded a 12% year-over-year (y/y) increase in total trade to $28.6 billion, according to the latest US Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

Chicago OHare International Airport ranked second and reported $26.4 billion in trade, while New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was third with $23.4 billion.

The Port of Los Angeles, which held the No. 1 for most of 2022, fell to No. 4 in March, accounting for $22.1 billion in trade.

Mexico also ranked as the United States’ top trading partner for the fourth consecutive month in March, with total trade rising 4.5% year over year to $72 billion.

Canada ranks second, as its total trade with the US fell 5% year-on-year to $69 billion in March. China ranks third with trade falling 26% year-on-year to $45 billion.

Exports from Laredo to the world rose 9% year over year to $10.9 billion and imports rose 14% year over year to $17.7 billion.

Auto parts ($2.3 billion), passenger vehicles ($1.1 billion) and heavy trucks ($1.1 billion) were the top three imports from Mexico to the U.S. through Laredo.

Mexico’s fresh produce season has been in full swing since early March, with Laredo accounting for $211 million in strawberry and blueberry imports and $121 million in avocados during the month.

The top US exports through Laredo were auto parts ($1.4 billion), gasoline ($334 million) and diesel engines ($284 million).

Commercial truck crossings in Laredo increased by 5.5% year-on-year to 262,109 vehicles in March, while April marked a 3.5% year-on-year increase to 230,534 tractor-trailers.

As of Friday, the Reefer Outbound Tender Volume Index (ROTVI.LRD) in Laredo was up about 2% week-on-week, helped by Mexican output crossing the border, according to FreightWaves SONAR. On a year-over-year basis, Laredo’s outbound referral load volume is up 49%.

Aided by product imports from Mexico, cargo volumes reported through Laredo, Texas, are up 2% week over week and 49% year over year. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

Rail cargo thefts rose 29% during the first quarter in Mexico

Mexico’s commercial rail sector saw an increase in cargo theft during the first quarter of 2023, recording 580 robbery incidents.

According to Mexico rail transport regulatory agencythe northwestern state of Sinaloa recorded the most cases of cargo theft from January to March with 34 incidents.

The state of Sonora ranks second with 31 reports of cargo theft, followed by Jalisco with 27 incidents during the first quarter.

The most stolen goods were food products, construction materials, consumer goods and industrial materials.

Taiwan auto parts supplier announces $1 billion expansion in Mexico

Taiwan-based automotive electronics manufacturer The Quantum Computer is investing $1 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Taiwan-based manufacturer opened the factory in Monterrey last year, where it makes a computer that helps to control various functions of a vehicle.

Quanta did not specify where the $1 billion in funding will be used, but officials for the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon said the investment will expand Quanta’s existing operations in Monterrey, according to Reuters.

Quanta Computer is a supplier to electric vehicle maker Tesla, which is building a $5 billion plant in Monterrey.

The expansion is said to create 2,500 jobs. The factory currently has a workforce of over 2,000 employees.

The company employs over 70,000 people worldwide, with operations in Asia, the US and Europe.

Forza Steel to build plant at Port of Brownsville

Forza Steel announced a $60 million investment to build a manufacturing facility in Port of Brownsville in South Texas.

The plant, which will create 150 jobs, will produce steel tubes and pipes for the automotive, construction and oil and gas industries.

The 650,000-square-foot facility is slated to open in July, according to a news release.

The Port of Brownsville is located 277 miles south of San Antonio at the southernmost tip of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico. It is the only deep water seaport located along the border.

Forza Steel said it expects to import 260,000 metric tons of raw material annually from Mexico to the Brownsville facility to produce 240,000 tons of steel pipe products. The company is headquartered in Salinas Victoria, Mexico, about 165 miles south of Brownsville.

