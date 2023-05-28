Homeowners in the subdivision were told to evacuate after the fire broke out in Upper Tantallon





RCMP have asked residents of the WestwoodHills subdivision in Upper Tantallon, NS, to evacuate as a fast-moving fire is already consuming at least 10 homes. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Chief RobHebb said dozens of crews are on the scene trying to control the blaze. One helicopter is on the scene and another is on the way. A photo taken on Sunday shows smoke from the fire in the area. (Dave Irish/CBC) Residents of the Westwood subdivision in the #Tantallon. Please evacuate your homes immediately due to an out of control fire. The evacuation route is Windsor Dr. on Hammonds Plains Rd. The emergency alert must be issued by @NS_DNRR via EMO immediately. RCMP officers on scene assisting with evacuation. pic.twitter.com/PaEwaoq2IL –@RCMPNS Nova Scotia RCMP sent out a tweet before an emergency alert was issued telling residents in the area to evacuate their homes immediately via Winslow Drive at Hammonds Plains Road. RCMP corrected an earlier tweet indicating the evacuation was via Windsor Drive. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Citadel Hill in Halifax on Sunday. (Celina Aalders/CBC) Smoke is seen billowing into the air at Highland Park in Hammonds Plains. (Aly Thomson/CBC) People are asked to stay away from the area to allow for evacuation. Residents are seen being evacuated from the area on Sunday afternoon. (David Burke/CBC) An emergency alert was sent at 5:14 p.m. said a comfort center had opened at Black Point Community Centre. Shawn Beaulieu, a resident of the area, said he and his son were shopping and were told to turn around when they tried to return to the subdivision where his wife was. He said he and his son are taking temporary shelter at a restaurant in Upper Tantallon that opened its doors to evacuees. “It’s frustrating, but it’s better to be alive,” he said. The three were reunited later in the day. He said with the fire spreading, people are outside the subdivision waiting to see what happens. The area is crowded and he said the roads are blocked. More to come

