Truman VA celebrates World War II Veterans 100th birthday

Days before his 100th birthday, Wilburn Rowden was honored by staff at Harry S. Truman VA with a party. As he entered the auditorium, more than 70 employees gave Rowden a standing ovation, cheering as he made his way to the front of the room.

The WWII veteran, former prisoner of war (POW) and Purple Heart recipient was asked to share his amazing story of courage, dedication and perseverance.

At the time of his entry into the Army Air Corps in 1943, Rowden described himself as a 19-year-old high school graduate. After successfully completing basic training and radio operator school, he became a crew member on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber.

In January 1944, he was stationed in England serving as a radioman on the B-17 Sleepy Time Gal. He and the crew woke up at 4 a.m., ate breakfast, and then received a briefing in the Operations Hut. They would then go to resupply where they hauled machine guns, ammunition, oxygen masks and parachutes.

Flak was heavy and accurate

The Sleepy Time Gals’ first mission was to a German rocket launch site in northern France. Although they were told to expect moderate fire and fighters, the anti-aircraft fire was very heavy and accurate. After completing the mission, they returned with half a dozen holes in their plane.

By the time Rowden and crew left for their sixth mission in March 1944, they had completed raids over France, Poland and Germany. This time they headed for what he refers to as the Big B, and with good reason: Berlin was the most protected city in Europe.

We didn’t make it to Berlin, he said. Near Hanover, German fighters hit us and damaged our planes. During the first attack, they hit our engine no. 2 and they set fire to us. We got out of formation to regret the engine and got hit again. This time engine no. 3 crashed. The radio room and nose were shot and we were on fire.

Ten crew members, nine parachutes

Realizing that the crew had little chance, the pilot instructed everyone to bail out. But there was an even bigger problem than the damage to the plane. There were 10 crew members on a B-17. Each had a parachute and each plane carried an extra one. But two parachutes were damaged by fire leaving the crew one short.

Our pilot MacDonald came on the intercom and told the navigator to come get his chair and for us all to jump. The navigator protested, but MacDonald said he was in command and he was the only one who had a chance of bringing the plane down. So all except the pilot were ejected.

Veteran Wilburn Rowden

Although he landed safely, Rowden was wounded in the arms and legs. He could not walk and had no way to escape capture. The German soldiers were on him almost immediately. For the next 14 months, he was POW 2874.

He received initial care for his wounds shortly after capture. A few days later, on his way to the hospital, he saw some of his crewmates at a train station. Among them was his pilot who had successfully shot down their plane.

As a captive, Rowden was subjected to poor living conditions and inadequate food. Sometimes prisoners received Red Cross food parcels to supplement their near-starvation diet. Their stomachs shrank and, after being released from captivity, they had to gradually rebuild their bodies to digest food again.

I am proud to have served my country.

As the Allied Forces entered Germany, the POWs were forced to march deeper into enemy territory to prevent their release. For most of the last three months he was a prisoner, Rowden was forced to march more than 400 miles. He received a bayonet wound in his right calf for not moving fast enough.

On April 26, 1945, just days before Germany surrendered, he and his fellow prisoners surrendered to American soldiers from 104th Division. His fight was over.

After returning to Missouri and reuniting with his family, Rowden married his girlfriend, had three daughters and spent more than 30 years in the Missouri National Guard. He served America for over 38 years in uniform.

I saw a lot of worlds and gained a lot of experience. I am proud to have served my country, he said.