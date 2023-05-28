UMA promotes bus travel in international groups





UMA President and CEO Scott Michael attended US Travels International Pow Wow (IPW) event in San Antonio this week, helping to promote coach travel with UMA member companies to thousands of out-of-state group travel buyers. Over 5,000 attendees gathered at IPW, celebrating the event, dubbed by many as a Pow Wow, which has finally returned to pre-COVID levels, according to organizers. Geoff Freeman, president of the US Travel Association, described the event as a “great opportunity to drive the all-important US travel market.” Freeman noted that while the overall recovery in outbound travel is still lacking, with only a 70% rebound compared to 2019, as the global travel market becomes more competitive, the U.S. must remain proactive to ensure the return of foreign travel markets. its main. ‘Start a new business’ IPW is an opportunity “to reconnect and launch new business, showcase the U.S. as a top destination and generate future travel to our country,” Freeman said. UMA’s stand was well positioned in the center of the exhibition hall, along with other vendors representing the entire country. Regional booths were scattered around the perimeter, promoting specific regions or individual locations to international tournament organizers from around the world. During the three days, UMA hosted dozens of individual meetings and visitors seeking business partners to plan itineraries for their groups. With hundreds of bus operator members across the country, UMA members are well placed to meet the needs of any travel planner who may be bringing a group to your part of the country. Michael hosted the UMA booth with three UMA members from different regions of the country. Contingency held dozens of meetings with foreign travel buyers. During the meetings, many trip planners expressed frustrations with the brokers, and we pointed out that UMA represents the actual bus companies, Michael said. We emphasized the value of contracting directly with real bus and coach companies that own and maintain their own vehicles and employ their own drivers. Connected: How the pandemic taught operators to rethink their businesses

