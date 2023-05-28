International
The world is watching: Indian police drag out protestor wrestlers | News about sexual assault
Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been arrested as they tried to march towards the new parliament building in New Delhi as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of their federation chief for allegations of sexual harassment.
The wrestlers arrested on Sunday have been protesting in the capital for a month over the lack of action against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The protesting athletes demanded his immediate arrest and requested the intervention of the Supreme Court, which ordered the police to file a case against the 66-year-old. The MP has been accused of harassing several sportswomen while heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and has denied all the allegations.
Speaking during the rally, Punia said that this is a fight for the respect of our girls and sisters.
We demand justice, he said.
Protests during the inauguration of the parliament
Wrestlers tried to march on India’s new parliament building as Modi was inaugurating it, but they were stopped by hundreds of police officers. Among those arrested and hauled away in buses were Olympic bronze medalists Malik and Punia.
Before her arrest, Malik told protesters that democracy was under threat. On the one hand, the parliament is being inaugurated, on the other hand, democracy is being killed. So this is absolutely intolerable, she said.
The two wrestlers are national heroes in a country that has long coveted a largely elusive Olympic success. Modi congratulated them when Malik won her medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and Punia won his in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Now, wrestlers are accusing the Modi government of ignoring complaints that are embarrassing for the prime minister, who has portrayed himself as a champion of women’s rights.
They broke the barricades and did not follow police instructions, senior Delhi police officer Dependra Pathak told local media, speaking about the wrestlers. They broke the law and that’s why they were banned.
Malik, who won a medal in the women’s 58kg freestyle event, shared photos and videos of wrestlers being dragged away by police.
This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching, she tweeted
This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO
Sakshee Malik (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023
Security in the capital was beefed up ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament, and personnel also stood guard on the outskirts of Delhi as a group of farmers tried to enter the city to support protestors.
This month, dozens of farmers broke through police barricades in the city to join the protest.
This is the culture
Olympian Vinesh Phogat, one of the athletes leading the protests, told Al Jazeera that several cases of sexual harassment have been reported in the past, but Singh managed to either make the allegations disappear or ensure the complainant did not compete again.
Recently, Phogat said, she received a call from young female wrestlers from a state in eastern India. They had complained to the WFI in writing about sexual harassment by a coach, she said. The coach was suspended for 10 days, but returned to coach in seven days. This is the culture [of the WFI]. When the leader himself is like that, what action will he take towards others?
The protesting wrestlers have refused to share the names of the women who complained and did not let them come forward.
The biggest culprits are the sports officials
Wrestling is arguably India’s most successful Olympic sport. In the 76 years since India’s independence, it has won 21 medals in individual sports, seven by wrestlers.
Most of the prospects come from villages, many from poor families, and most of them have been from Haryana, an agrarian and highly patriarchal region with high rates of female feticide and the killing of women known as honor killings.
Female athletes have long complained of sexual harassment in their sports, although they have been reluctant to speak out publicly.
Many athletes have told me that they have been subjected to various types of exploitation, but they don’t want to come out in the open when they are at their peak, lawyer and sports activist Saurabh Mishra told Al Jazeera.
Asking for favors is not uncommonly financial, sexual, Mishra added. In my opinion, the biggest culprits are the officials of the sports federations who run their fiefdoms.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/28/world-is-watching-indian-police-drag-away-protesting-wrestlers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHS data breach: Trust to share patient details to Facebook without consent | Health
- The world is watching: Indian police drag out protestor wrestlers | News about sexual assault
- The road ahead for multiple sclerosis
- Reject political lies… but listen to the truths they hide
- Private Oregon firefighting company fined $180,000 after US Department of Labor investigation
- ICAI Issues Notice to Malayalam Actor Mohanlal for Endorsing CA and ACCA Coaching Institute False Claim
- 3 big decisions that could unlock the Apple Reality Pro AR headset
- Which Side to Choose: Mayo Clinic Considers Healthiest Sleep Position – Post Bulletin
- Australia news live: 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Melbourne more than a century ago | Australia News
- Boris Johnson’s allies call on Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden to step down over new Partygate demands
- UK mid-market restaurant chains are fighting for survival after Covid and cost of living challenges.
- Controversial dehumanizing experience in Bollywood