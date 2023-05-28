The world is watching: Indian police drag out protestor wrestlers | News about sexual assault

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been arrested as they tried to march towards the new parliament building in New Delhi as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of their federation chief for allegations of sexual harassment.

The wrestlers arrested on Sunday have been protesting in the capital for a month over the lack of action against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The protesting athletes demanded his immediate arrest and requested the intervention of the Supreme Court, which ordered the police to file a case against the 66-year-old. The MP has been accused of harassing several sportswomen while heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and has denied all the allegations.

Speaking during the rally, Punia said that this is a fight for the respect of our girls and sisters.

We demand justice, he said.

Protests during the inauguration of the parliament

Wrestlers tried to march on India’s new parliament building as Modi was inaugurating it, but they were stopped by hundreds of police officers. Among those arrested and hauled away in buses were Olympic bronze medalists Malik and Punia.

Before her arrest, Malik told protesters that democracy was under threat. On the one hand, the parliament is being inaugurated, on the other hand, democracy is being killed. So this is absolutely intolerable, she said.

The two wrestlers are national heroes in a country that has long coveted a largely elusive Olympic success. Modi congratulated them when Malik won her medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and Punia won his in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Now, wrestlers are accusing the Modi government of ignoring complaints that are embarrassing for the prime minister, who has portrayed himself as a champion of women’s rights.

They broke the barricades and did not follow police instructions, senior Delhi police officer Dependra Pathak told local media, speaking about the wrestlers. They broke the law and that’s why they were banned.

Malik, who won a medal in the women’s 58kg freestyle event, shared photos and videos of wrestlers being dragged away by police.

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching, she tweeted

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO Sakshee Malik (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

Security in the capital was beefed up ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament, and personnel also stood guard on the outskirts of Delhi as a group of farmers tried to enter the city to support protestors.

This month, dozens of farmers broke through police barricades in the city to join the protest.

This is the culture

Olympian Vinesh Phogat, one of the athletes leading the protests, told Al Jazeera that several cases of sexual harassment have been reported in the past, but Singh managed to either make the allegations disappear or ensure the complainant did not compete again.

Recently, Phogat said, she received a call from young female wrestlers from a state in eastern India. They had complained to the WFI in writing about sexual harassment by a coach, she said. The coach was suspended for 10 days, but returned to coach in seven days. This is the culture [of the WFI]. When the leader himself is like that, what action will he take towards others?

The protesting wrestlers have refused to share the names of the women who complained and did not let them come forward.

The biggest culprits are the sports officials

Wrestling is arguably India’s most successful Olympic sport. In the 76 years since India’s independence, it has won 21 medals in individual sports, seven by wrestlers.

Most of the prospects come from villages, many from poor families, and most of them have been from Haryana, an agrarian and highly patriarchal region with high rates of female feticide and the killing of women known as honor killings.

Female athletes have long complained of sexual harassment in their sports, although they have been reluctant to speak out publicly.

Many athletes have told me that they have been subjected to various types of exploitation, but they don’t want to come out in the open when they are at their peak, lawyer and sports activist Saurabh Mishra told Al Jazeera.

Asking for favors is not uncommonly financial, sexual, Mishra added. In my opinion, the biggest culprits are the officials of the sports federations who run their fiefdoms.