International
In Duluth, a simulation of real-world poverty – Duluth News Tribune
DULUTH It was late in the second week when Glen Gutens’ car ran out of gas and he missed a shift at Normalville’s General Employer.
I couldn’t make it, he told girlfriend Gayle Garofalo.
Do you still have your job? Garofalo asked worriedly. Guten wasn’t sure. He had to go back to work to let them know what had happened.
The two had been living in a homeless shelter with Gerald Garofalo, Gayles’ 1-year-old son from a previous relationship, and needed to find more permanent housing soon.
Guten, however, was actually Cory Paliewicz, a geologist at Lake Superior Consulting. Gayle was actually Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp, a distributor of St. Louis County 911 and campaign manager for Mayor Emily Larson. Gerald was a reporter for the News Tribune and Normalville was the gym teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School.
Each was randomly assigned those people in a poverty simulator held on Thursday and organized by
Detroit Lakes, Minn.-based
and Duluth Public Schools
Office of Equality in Education.
Simulators like the one held Thursday are meant to teach stakeholders how to understand poverty narratives and avoid stereotypes, according to Classie Dudley, executive director at Community Action.
Stakeholders have the power to vote on laws, Dudley explained, to change policy.
Attending Thursday were a handful of Duluth Public Schools staff and administrators, a St. Louis, several Duluth politicians and several members of area social service organizations.
The simulation provided a first-person view of the obstacles faced by people with few means. About 40 participants in about a dozen simulated families spent a mock month in Normalville working low-paying jobs, dealing with transportation and childcare, worrying about bills and bouncing between partially useful offices of social service.
Some tried to find a place for their children during a school break or after a suspension. Others tried to sell EBT cards for cash. Ginka Tarnowski, a youth care counselor and city council candidate who was cast as the teenage daughter on Thursday, used the family’s equipment to make ends meet. Tarnowski took on the character, she told attendees, deciding school wasn’t important because she wanted to help her mother.
That’s what I deal with every day in my job, Tarnowski said. These little kids who have a lot of anger in them because they think they know everything because they need to focus on helping their family.
We must move forward with compassion and purpose in the fight against homelessness and poverty in our beautiful city.
Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp
Gayle, with Gerald in tow, took a low bid at a pawn shop for her ring and a TV, earning a total of $90 that was swallowed by a $100 payment on a Gutens car title loan. Later, she would be given a notice to meet with a case worker to determine if she was still eligible for her Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits and food stamps, which meant a trip around town as her son grew hungrier.
A simulation organizer would later hand Justice Loeffler-Kemp a health and nutrition alert card that indicated Geralds’ dietary needs were not being met.
At the end of the simulation, the families were ready to run to the bank, get to a simulated job on time, or meet with a case worker before their simulated office closed for the day. The stress of putting out the figurative fires became almost palpable as the exercise went on, and one participant said it nearly brought him to tears.
The Guten/Garofalo household income, Paliewicz and Justice Loeffler-Kemp determined when the simulation began, was about $948 a month: $511 a month from Gutens’ part-time job at $6.50 an hour, $278 from paychecks of Garofalo’s aid and $150 a month from her food stamps.
Most of that money went to immediate expenses: about $400 each month for food, another $50 for clothing, $155 for miscellaneous expenses, and $100 to pay off Gutens’ loan.
Organizers said the specifics of each simulated family were drawn from real-world accounts of families in poverty. The income and expenses on which so much of the simulation relied, they said, were based on 2021 dollars.
Paliewicz said he empathized with what someone in that situation would go through.
Not being able to do certain things, being limited, stressed, he said. Not knowing where to go, feeling like your hands are tied behind your back, where you may have some resources, but you can’t get there.
Christine Lunde, Paliewicz’s fiancee and director of development at Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, said her pretend family ended up in the red even with extra income from her pretend boyfriend.
Judge Loeffler-Kemp said he had seen many of the experiences featured in the simulation. He recalled helping a homeless man in Minneapolis get back on his feet.
Being homeless had an effect on the ability to do anything else, Judge Loeffler-Kemp said. It’s a stool that’s missing a leg. And so, we need to make sure that every one of those feet of poop that touches our neighbors in poverty is getting the support they need.
The simulation, he later said, was an important and stark reminder to all that we must move forward with compassion and purpose in fighting homelessness and poverty in our beautiful city.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/news/local/in-duluth-a-simulation-of-real-world-poverty
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Pixel tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: They’re more than just tablets
- In Duluth, a simulation of real-world poverty – Duluth News Tribune
- Typhoon Haiyan is one of the biggest storms ever
- The January 6 rioters collect thousands of donations. Now the United States come after their spoils
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected in Türkiye
- Joko Correct! The horror prediction has now come true
- Night of the Valkyries celebrates women in music
- Cricket Divisions Three to Six: Fishguard says goodbye to Crymych
- Billie Eilish hits out at ‘women who hate weirdos’ who criticize her fashion choices
- Tesla Supercharger outperforms other charging networks
- Melbourne has been hit by the largest earthquake in the region in more than 120 years
- NFL star Josh Allen has a new date with Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld – anything but confirming a new romance