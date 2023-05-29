In Duluth, a simulation of real-world poverty – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH It was late in the second week when Glen Gutens’ car ran out of gas and he missed a shift at Normalville’s General Employer.

I couldn’t make it, he told girlfriend Gayle Garofalo.

Do you still have your job? Garofalo asked worriedly. Guten wasn’t sure. He had to go back to work to let them know what had happened.

Cory Paliewicz, left, and Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp, right, sort out their mock family’s finances at a “poverty simulator” held Thursday at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School in Duluth. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

The two had been living in a homeless shelter with Gerald Garofalo, Gayles’ 1-year-old son from a previous relationship, and needed to find more permanent housing soon.

Guten, however, was actually Cory Paliewicz, a geologist at Lake Superior Consulting. Gayle was actually Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp, a distributor of St. Louis County 911 and campaign manager for Mayor Emily Larson. Gerald was a reporter for the News Tribune and Normalville was the gym teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School.

Each was randomly assigned those people in a poverty simulator held on Thursday and organized by

Community Action Duluth,

Detroit Lakes, Minn.-based

Mahube-Otwa,

and Duluth Public Schools

Office of Equality in Education.

Community Action Duluth executive director Classie Dudley speaks before a poverty simulation at the Myers-Wilkins Elementary School gymnasium Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Simulators like the one held Thursday are meant to teach stakeholders how to understand poverty narratives and avoid stereotypes, according to Classie Dudley, executive director at Community Action.

Stakeholders have the power to vote on laws, Dudley explained, to change policy.

Attending Thursday were a handful of Duluth Public Schools staff and administrators, a St. Louis, several Duluth politicians and several members of area social service organizations.

The simulation provided a first-person view of the obstacles faced by people with few means. About 40 participants in about a dozen simulated families spent a mock month in Normalville working low-paying jobs, dealing with transportation and childcare, worrying about bills and bouncing between partially useful offices of social service.

Breanna Ellison, left, of Duluth, listens to a social worker, Helen Davis, while participating in a poverty simulation hosted by Community Action Duluth at the Myers-Wilkins Elementary School gymnasium Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Some tried to find a place for their children during a school break or after a suspension. Others tried to sell EBT cards for cash. Ginka Tarnowski, a youth care counselor and city council candidate who was cast as the teenage daughter on Thursday, used the family’s equipment to make ends meet. Tarnowski took on the character, she told attendees, deciding school wasn’t important because she wanted to help her mother.

That’s what I deal with every day in my job, Tarnowski said. These little kids who have a lot of anger in them because they think they know everything because they need to focus on helping their family.

We must move forward with compassion and purpose in the fight against homelessness and poverty in our beautiful city. Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp

Gayle, with Gerald in tow, took a low bid at a pawn shop for her ring and a TV, earning a total of $90 that was swallowed by a $100 payment on a Gutens car title loan. Later, she would be given a notice to meet with a case worker to determine if she was still eligible for her Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits and food stamps, which meant a trip around town as her son grew hungrier.

A simulation organizer would later hand Justice Loeffler-Kemp a health and nutrition alert card that indicated Geralds’ dietary needs were not being met.

At the end of the simulation, the families were ready to run to the bank, get to a simulated job on time, or meet with a case worker before their simulated office closed for the day. The stress of putting out the figurative fires became almost palpable as the exercise went on, and one participant said it nearly brought him to tears.

Police Officer Takeesha Coon, left, of Duluth, arrests Kathy Nelson of Superior after Nelson robbed a person during a poverty simulation hosted by Community Action Duluth at the Myers-Wilkins Elementary School gymnasium Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Guten/Garofalo household income, Paliewicz and Justice Loeffler-Kemp determined when the simulation began, was about $948 a month: $511 a month from Gutens’ part-time job at $6.50 an hour, $278 from paychecks of Garofalo’s aid and $150 a month from her food stamps.

Most of that money went to immediate expenses: about $400 each month for food, another $50 for clothing, $155 for miscellaneous expenses, and $100 to pay off Gutens’ loan.

Organizers said the specifics of each simulated family were drawn from real-world accounts of families in poverty. The income and expenses on which so much of the simulation relied, they said, were based on 2021 dollars.

Breanna Ellison, left, of Duluth works to figure out what bills she has to pay with Azrin Awal of Duluth during a poverty simulation Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Paliewicz said he empathized with what someone in that situation would go through.

Not being able to do certain things, being limited, stressed, he said. Not knowing where to go, feeling like your hands are tied behind your back, where you may have some resources, but you can’t get there.

Christine Lunde, Paliewicz’s fiancee and director of development at Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, said her pretend family ended up in the red even with extra income from her pretend boyfriend.

Judge Loeffler-Kemp said he had seen many of the experiences featured in the simulation. He recalled helping a homeless man in Minneapolis get back on his feet.

Azrin Awal of Duluth fills out paperwork while working a job during a poverty simulation Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Being homeless had an effect on the ability to do anything else, Judge Loeffler-Kemp said. It’s a stool that’s missing a leg. And so, we need to make sure that every one of those feet of poop that touches our neighbors in poverty is getting the support they need.

The simulation, he later said, was an important and stark reminder to all that we must move forward with compassion and purpose in fighting homelessness and poverty in our beautiful city.

Items and documents given to each family unit during a poverty simulation are seen on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune