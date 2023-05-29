International
Erdogan wins Turkey’s presidential election runoffExBulletin
Turkish voters have given President Recep Tayyip Erdogan another term in office, extending what has already been two decades of dominance that has seen him weaken the country’s democracy.
ERIC DEGGANS, host:
Let’s go now to Turkey, where President Erdogan has won his third term in a historic runoff today. Now, Erdogan has ruled the country for two decades and raised alarm as he consolidated power over the courts, the media and arrested his critics. But there were signs he could face a stiff challenge in an election that also has implications beyond Turkey. The near-final vote count has him ahead with a 52% to 48% lead over his opponent. To tell us more, we are joined by NPR’s Fatma Tanis, reporting from Istanbul. Welcome.
FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: Hello.
DEGGANS: So, first of all, how did Erdogan do this? I mean, it seemed like he had a lot going against him. How did he come away with a win?
TANIS: That’s right. The economy here is in really bad shape, and many blame Erdogan for it, as well as the mismanaged response to the devastating earthquakes that occurred in early February. But, you know, Erdogan ran a divisive campaign where he used populism and religious nationalist rhetoric. He accused his opponents of being linked to Kurdish militants who are seen here as terrorists. He promised to make Turkey a global power and ultimately convinced some on the fence that even if things were bad, he would fix them, not his opponent.
DEGGANS: So there’s been feedback already? What are people saying?
TANIS: Well, some members of the opposition have congratulated Erdogan on his victory. Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, gave a speech this evening thanking supporters and vowing to continue working for democracy. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s supporters have taken to the streets. They are bowing and waving flags, even in the earthquake zone. You know, you see videos of people partying with a backdrop of rubble behind them. And, you know, Eric, one thing to note is that Erdogan came to office two decades ago as a champion of people who felt neglected by previous governments—working class people and religious conservatives—and they still see him as someone who cares about him. those. Meanwhile, those who voted against him are deeply disappointed and say they are worried about their future.
DEGGANS: So Turkey’s relationship with the West has been contentious under Erdogan, even though the country is a large and important member of NATO. Are there signs of how this relationship might change now?
TANIS: Well, we’ll probably continue to see Turkey walking a fine line. Erdogan tends to develop a transactional foreign policy. He is likely to maintain his ties to Russia’s Vladimir Putin while continuing to supply arms to Ukraine, for example. And analysts say he may eventually approve Sweden’s NATO membership, which is really important for the West to counter Russia. This would be in exchange for the F-16 fighter jets that Turkey is seeking from the United States. But, you know, it’s hard for any Turkish politician to seem really close to the West. People here are sensitive about making sure that their country is not controlled by foreign powers.
DEGGANS: Well, Erdogan was widely seen as weakening Turkish democracy in recent years. Are there concerns that he will continue to do so over the next five years?
TANIS: Yes, there are certainly concerns that democratic freedoms will continue to shrink under Erdogan, who is already known to be imprisoning opponents. And the election was not really seen as a level playing field. Erdogan monopolized the media and during the campaign, while he was president – a regular presence on TV campaigning, it was difficult for his opponents to get airtime, and even their campaign text messages were blocked. But Eric, on the other hand, the turnout was really high, and people are – here they are determined to keep democracy and Turkey alive, regardless of the outcome.
DEGGANS: Well, this is NPR’s Fatma Tanis in Istanbul. Thank you very much.
TANIS: Thank you.
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/28/1178673069/erdogan-wins-turkeys-presidential-runoff-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan wins Turkey’s presidential election runoffExBulletin
- 5 common drugs that can cause depression
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again won the presidential election in Türkiye
- Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto praises President Joko Widodo’s success in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Michaela Watkins Talk New Movie ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ : NPR
- Mens Golf finishes in 19th place at NCAA Championship
- Shanaya Kapoor exudes Barbie vibes in pink dress
- CBI delivers Bollywood producer Bunty Walia in loan fraud case
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Imran Khan reports abuse reports against female workers in his party to court
- Modi inaugurates India’s grand new parliament
- Emily Blunt sometimes forgives “too quickly” | Entertainment