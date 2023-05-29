Erdogan wins Turkey’s presidential election runoffExBulletin

Turkish voters have given President Recep Tayyip Erdogan another term in office, extending what has already been two decades of dominance that has seen him weaken the country’s democracy.

ERIC DEGGANS, host:

Let’s go now to Turkey, where President Erdogan has won his third term in a historic runoff today. Now, Erdogan has ruled the country for two decades and raised alarm as he consolidated power over the courts, the media and arrested his critics. But there were signs he could face a stiff challenge in an election that also has implications beyond Turkey. The near-final vote count has him ahead with a 52% to 48% lead over his opponent. To tell us more, we are joined by NPR’s Fatma Tanis, reporting from Istanbul. Welcome.

FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: Hello.

DEGGANS: So, first of all, how did Erdogan do this? I mean, it seemed like he had a lot going against him. How did he come away with a win?

TANIS: That’s right. The economy here is in really bad shape, and many blame Erdogan for it, as well as the mismanaged response to the devastating earthquakes that occurred in early February. But, you know, Erdogan ran a divisive campaign where he used populism and religious nationalist rhetoric. He accused his opponents of being linked to Kurdish militants who are seen here as terrorists. He promised to make Turkey a global power and ultimately convinced some on the fence that even if things were bad, he would fix them, not his opponent.

DEGGANS: So there’s been feedback already? What are people saying?

TANIS: Well, some members of the opposition have congratulated Erdogan on his victory. Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, gave a speech this evening thanking supporters and vowing to continue working for democracy. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s supporters have taken to the streets. They are bowing and waving flags, even in the earthquake zone. You know, you see videos of people partying with a backdrop of rubble behind them. And, you know, Eric, one thing to note is that Erdogan came to office two decades ago as a champion of people who felt neglected by previous governments—working class people and religious conservatives—and they still see him as someone who cares about him. those. Meanwhile, those who voted against him are deeply disappointed and say they are worried about their future.

DEGGANS: So Turkey’s relationship with the West has been contentious under Erdogan, even though the country is a large and important member of NATO. Are there signs of how this relationship might change now?

TANIS: Well, we’ll probably continue to see Turkey walking a fine line. Erdogan tends to develop a transactional foreign policy. He is likely to maintain his ties to Russia’s Vladimir Putin while continuing to supply arms to Ukraine, for example. And analysts say he may eventually approve Sweden’s NATO membership, which is really important for the West to counter Russia. This would be in exchange for the F-16 fighter jets that Turkey is seeking from the United States. But, you know, it’s hard for any Turkish politician to seem really close to the West. People here are sensitive about making sure that their country is not controlled by foreign powers.

DEGGANS: Well, Erdogan was widely seen as weakening Turkish democracy in recent years. Are there concerns that he will continue to do so over the next five years?

TANIS: Yes, there are certainly concerns that democratic freedoms will continue to shrink under Erdogan, who is already known to be imprisoning opponents. And the election was not really seen as a level playing field. Erdogan monopolized the media and during the campaign, while he was president – a regular presence on TV campaigning, it was difficult for his opponents to get airtime, and even their campaign text messages were blocked. But Eric, on the other hand, the turnout was really high, and people are – here they are determined to keep democracy and Turkey alive, regardless of the outcome.

DEGGANS: Well, this is NPR’s Fatma Tanis in Istanbul. Thank you very much.

TANIS: Thank you.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.