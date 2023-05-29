Q&A: How Ashley Hatch prioritizes faith as she chases her World Cup dreams

Six years after leaving Provo for the National Women’s Soccer League, Ashley Hatch is working toward the next goal of her professional career: a spot on the USA World Cup team roster.

Hatch has played for the US women’s national soccer team several times over the last seven years and is waiting to find out if she has been selected to the 23-player roster that will represent the USA in New Zealand and Australia in July.

This news will not come until July 10, just 10 days before the start of the tournament, when national team coach Vlatko Andonovski is due to release his final roster.

The former BYU star has been a valuable back-up at forward for Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup champion and the team’s fifth-leading scorer of all time, and Hatch has made her case for a spot in list as a proven scorer in the NWSL.

Drafted by the North Carolina Courage as the second overall pick in 2017, Hatch was traded to the Washington Spirit in 2018, where he won both the NWSL championship and the leagues Golden Boot award in 2021, which goes to the leagues leading scorer.

This season, she is currently tied with teammates Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Lynn Williams as the league’s leading scorer with five goals in nine games.

Whether she is named to the roster will come down to how much depth the U.S. wants in the midfield and forward positions as the team defends its World Cup crown.

As Hatch pursues her dream of playing in a World Cup, she continues to lean on her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, even if her Sundays during the season play out differently than most of members. of faith.

She has found creative ways to prioritize her faith, whether it’s through Monday Sunday School classes with her husband, Bible study nights with a teammate, or inviting teammates to an open house. of the Temple in Washington DC.

The Deseret News recently caught up with Hatch to discuss the World Cup, her faith and her memories of BYU.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Deseret News: You have a few caps under your belt and are the top scorer in the NWSL. Do you think you deserve to be on the World Cup roster?

Ashley Hatch: Yeah, I would definitely say I’ve worked hard to put myself in a position to make the roster, so I hope the coaches think that too.

DN: What does it mean to you to be on that list and to play in a World Cup?

AH: It means a lot to me to be able to make the World Cup roster and be part of the team that goes to Australia and New Zealand. It would probably be one of the proudest moments of my career, making that team something I’ve worked so long for, hoped for and dreamed about.

DN: What did you do to earn a spot on the World Cup roster?

AH: From day 1 that I’ve ever had the opportunity to play for the national team, whether it’s this coach or the previous coach, I’ve been told that playing well in the (NWSL) is the best way to give yourself the best opportunity to to play in the national team. So I’ve been working really hard to make sure I perform well with the Spirit or whatever club team I play for in this league and then even when I’m in the national team environment, just working hard, learning, listening and making sure to play. whatever role I’ve been asked as much as I can.

DN: If you don’t make the list, what’s your next step?

AH: This is a good question. Most likely I will (will) just continue to work hard with the Spirit. Obviously, keep working and have a good season, work towards a championship and just keep finding ways to improve as an individual and set myself up to make the next Olympic roster.

DN: You’re a Golden Boot winner and already an NWSL champion. What other goals do you have left to accomplish?

AH: I still have many goals I want to achieve. Winning another NWSL Championship is definitely one of them. To do and win a World Cup is probably at the top of the list on the highest mountain there is, but that’s what I really hope I get a chance to achieve.

DN: The Utah Royals will be back next season. How do you feel about Utah having an NWSL team again?

AH: I’m really excited. My men from Utah. My families from Arizona. So I know I have a lot of family at those games and it’s always fun to be able to come back to Utah because it feels a little bit like home since I went to BYU. I’m just so excited.

DN: Speaking of BYU, do you follow your old team much?

AH: Yes Yes. Thanks to Instagram, I always follow what they do. I know they just went on an international trip that looked like a lot of fun, and this season will be their first season in the Big 12. I’m excited for them to make that jump. Whenever I’m in Utah, I always try to stop by and say hi or at least check in with coach (Jennifer) Rockwood and see how they’re doing.

DN: Do you have any advice for those players making the jump to the Big 12?

AH: I would just say embrace the challenge. Embrace opportunity as individuals and as a team. I think it’s very interesting that they will be able to play against other teams, better competition. I think that only makes them better, so I think my only advice to them would be to go into this season with that mindset of being able to improve.

DN: What is your favorite memory from playing at BYU?

AH: It’s hard because there are so many. I really enjoyed playing at BYU. I would probably have to say playing with my sister (Brianna Hatch). Being able to play at the collegiate level together was something we always talked about, dreamed about growing up.

Then being able to play every home game at South Field was a lot of fun. Our fans are amazing, and all the relationships I’ve made with my teammates are also something I’ll always cherish. I still check in with some of my teammates from time to time. It’s fun to see where everyone is at.

DN: What role has faith played in your life and playing career?

AH: My faith has played a big role. I am so thankful to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and just having that relationship with my Heavenly Father has helped me in times when I am either super lonely or have a tough decision to make.

This job requires a lot of travel and being away from family, and so being able to have my faith to lean on and just have that comfort has been huge for me throughout my career. It also helped me realize that there is a bigger purpose to life than just football, and so it helped me stay grounded and humble.

DN: How do you balance your faith with all the demands of the season?

AH: Yes, it can be difficult, especially when the church has played a really important role in my life. We travel a lot on Sundays or even play on Sundays, and so when I’m home, I do my best to go to my home ward or congregation, which is always very comforting.

But when I’m not (at home), my husband and I have been very good about taking turns and teaching each other a Sunday lesson. Whether it’s actually on Sunday or when I get back from my travels on Monday or Tuesday, I really value that time and feel like we both grow as individuals in studying gospel topics or (a) good devotional or conference talks. Then just staying consistent with my prayer and scripture study.

I have the Come Follow Me app, which I love and do every day. I feel like this always gives me a little dose of gospel light every time. I usually do it before I go to bed with my husband, if I’m well apart, I do it over FaceTime or we just do it ourselves.

DN: If you do make the World Cup roster, fingers crossed, how will you ensure you keep your faith at the top in Australia and New Zealand?

AH: When we were in New Zealand earlier this year, for our trial to see where our hotel would be and how things work and then to play a game or two against New Zealand, we were there for two weeks and I looked to see if there was a local church nearby. It wasn’t, so I Ubered in one. Unfortunately the time on the LDS tools was wrong, they probably hadn’t changed it in years, but I still went and the missionaries were kind enough to give me the sacrament, which I really appreciated.

So just to be able to know that there’s a church building nearby and hopefully if there’s downtime on Sunday to go or to church, if not then (sickness) just keep doing the things I’m doing now on a daily basis just reading my scriptures (and) studying with my husband.

DN: You participated Temple open house in Washington DC with some of your teammates. What advice do you have for church members about sharing the gospel with their friends and associates?

AH: For me, it’s been easier to share it when I’m living it and enjoying it and it’s just part of my life. You don’t have to force opportunities, but I always pray for opportunities to have natural and organic conversations about my faith and belief. So I would just say always have an open heart and open mind to have those opportunities.

DN: What advice would you give to young footballers?

AH: The biggest piece of advice I would give young footballers is to believe in themselves. I think that’s something that sometimes doesn’t come naturally, especially for female footballers. Sometimes we look to other outside people or opinions to give us validation and confidence, but there will be many ups and downs throughout life.

There will be many people who will probably doubt you, but at the end of the day, the only person you have to live with for the rest of your life is yourself. If you have that ultimate belief in yourself, it will help you get through the hard times and also help you enjoy and experience the good times to the fullest. So I say make sure you always have that undeniable belief in yourself.