Why are the world’s deadliest wars not reported?

In 2013, when I traveled as a journalist through the Central African Republic (CAR) during the country’s civil war, I discovered unknown massacres even 5 kilometers from where they were committed. As it turned out, after killing hundreds of civilians suspected of helping rebels in Western countries, the soldiers had destroyed radio antennas to prevent the news from getting out. People, fearing reprisals, did not dare to talk about the murders. For months, these massacres remained undocumented.

In 2013, when I traveled as a journalist through the Central African Republic (CAR) during the country’s civil war, I discovered unknown massacres even 5 kilometers from where they were committed. As it turned out, after killing hundreds of civilians suspected of helping rebels in Western countries, the soldiers had destroyed radio antennas to prevent the news from getting out. People, fearing reprisals, did not dare to talk about the murders. For months, these massacres remained undocumented.

Although we get 24-hour news from the war in Ukraine, with dozens of international reporters circling the country, journalists are still unable to cover much of our world. The dead have not been counted in the conflict in CAR. The war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s deadliest since World War II, makes headlines briefly only when violence erupts. There have been hundreds of environmental activists in Latin America killed as they bravely protect precious forests, mountains and rivers and many of their deaths are just a footnote in the news. The reasons are eternal: lack of interest in countries considered remote and violence against people seen as different from us. We don’t grieve as much for some people as others.

Another problem is that news from countries such as CAR and Congo often has to travel to London or New York before reaching countries such as Nigeria and India. This means that most international news is filtered through a Western lens or ignored altogether. The lack of international news media in the global south has led to huge gaps in coverage even as millions die in the world’s deadliest wars.

It takes individual courage to bring us news sometimes by hand. As I detail in my new book, Sharing, while reporting in 2013 in the western CAR town of Bouar, a former French colonial military garrison, I met the local abbot, a Polish priest named Mirek. He told me that Bohong, a town further north, had recently been attacked, soldiers had shot at the church and stolen its door for wood. Bohongs priest now slept without a door for protection. Mirek planned to drive to Bohong, through dangerous rebel territory, to give the priest a new door. I asked if I could join him.

On the way, Mireku stopped at a number of villages and blew his horn. The villages were empty, the people had fled into the woods when they heard our engine, not knowing if we were soldiers coming to be ambushed. Responding to Mirek’s horns, someone ran from behind the houses towards us and thrust a sheet of paper through the window into my lap. This happened in every village.

I looked at the sheet and the clean handwriting listing the names of the people who were sick and what medicine they needed; of people who had died or been killed; and community needs for food, water and medicine. Mirek collected half a dozen such pages from the villages and took them to Bouar, where he presented them to international non-profit organizations and non-governmental organizations that needed to know who to help.

Those villages were cut off from the world, as much of CAR is today. Reports of the decisive battle were collected and delivered by hand, with the courage of a brave abbot. His selfless work was known outside Bouar only to the non-profit organizations working in his area and the Catholic Church. However, the abbot was a war correspondent without receiving the recognition of a line.

Many villages in CAR waited for survivors of the massacres to escape and make their way, usually on foot, through the jungle or treacherous roads to report what happened. Even if people did come out, they were often afraid to speak. The massacres then went unrecognized. When reports came out, often word of mouth from a survivor who was brave enough to tell others what had happened, they did so in the weeks after the murder too late to help. Despite the world’s technological advances, conflicts like the one in CAR are still shrouded in darkness and we often do not know the perpetrators, who is being attacked or why.

The neglect of such war zones is a consequence of an international news system still structured by colonial relations. Foreign correspondents fly from world capitals like Washington, DC and London, to more or less similar places at similar times, to tell us more or less the same stories. Local journalists and artists struggle to sell their vital news reports, as I did in CAR and Congo, where I began my career as a reporter in 2005. Often, a foreign correspondent is parachuted in, at great expense, to cover a conflict and is relevant to a Western audience. The news, which still relies on celebrity journalists, suffers in the quality and breadth of coverage.

American philosopher Judith Butler has written that the news media portray some wars as less worthy of grief and outrage than others. In certain places, entire populations have been destroyed, but, she writes, it does not make much sense that a heinous act and a scandalous loss took place. Sporadic parachute journalism embodies the global inequalities cited by Butler. It exacerbates and institutionalizes the neglect of distant conflicts and deepens the challenge of covering distant deaths.

With local CAR media receiving little information from the countryside and unable to finance journalists’ travel expenses, the front line in CAR was hard to come by. A reporter from Central Africa, Thierry Messongo, told me that a massacre had taken place about 250 kilometers from the capital, Bangui. But he lacked a car. So we drove there together, and while we were there, we witnessed an army general enter the jungle to attack rebels hiding in a remote town.

It took me several days to reach that town, by motorbike, deep in the jungle. The general had set fire to the village. The thatched roofs of the houses were burnt black. Warm food sat in bowls. Clothes were scattered haphazardly, thrown by people rushing into the forest. The village seemed empty. Thierry shouted that we were not soldiers, that it was safe for the villagers to come out.

A woman in a red shirt came out of the forest. The others saw her run out, and, seeing that she was unharmed by us, followed her example. Surprisingly, the first thing I was asked was not food or medicine, but whether people knew about their situation. It was apparently what Holocaust survivors had asked of the American soldiers and rabbis who liberated the concentration camps. Almost as important as the food was the distribution of that information. If others knew about the murder, they might hope that someone in power might help.

That’s the power and utility of a reporter who just shows up. Journalists do not have the power to facilitate murder or end a war. But they show up and, by testifying, in the simple act of observing the perpetrators of murder, they can reduce the severity of war crimes. The show prevents abuse of power and holds the powerful accountable.

However, presentation alone is not enough. We must change the colonial ways of producing and distributing international news. The Global South must create a belief that its news and events matter to the world as much as events in the West. Rich African nations like Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa should send journalists to CAR and Congo. Brazilian journalists should investigate, for example, Mexican environmentalists whose murders are not mentioned in Mexico’s national news.

The opposite is needed in Western news: greater humility and openness to its blind spots, so that independent reporters appearing in far-flung conflicts find an easier path to publication rather than face the confusion. by editors not used to covering those wars and then easily dismissing them. events as less important. Myths about the authority and completeness of world news must be questioned, deconstructed and broken.

This has become more important as another important conflict has opened up. According to the international non-profit organization Global Witness1700 environmental defenders have been killed around the world in the last decade. Two-thirds of these deaths are concentrated in Latin America. In protecting our environment, they are fighting the great conflict of our age. This is perhaps the most vital frontline conflict that journalists must report on to protect the brave individuals who risk their lives to protect our rivers, forests and biodiversity.

Until now, our news system, rooted in colonial inequalities, has failed us here as well, providing relatively little coverage of these heroic people. This has to change. Modern war reporting is now more at stake than ever, as it is essential to our collective survival. We must cover all the world’s major conflicts, not only to protect those at risk, but also to protect a vital natural world to sustain us.