Behind the scenes of the satellite hospital at the Ottawa race weekend





The intense summer-like heat during the Tamarack Ottawa race weekend caused many runners to experience heat exhaustion, heat stroke, falls and other serious injuries. There was an entire operation set up from the Ottawa Hospital just steps away, with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend. CTV News Ottawa took a behind-the-scenes look at the satellite facility’s work to get it ready for the 27,500 runners who took part Saturday and Sunday. The facility was up and running by 6:30 a.m. Sunday, staffed by doctors, nurses, support staff, paramedics and volunteers. The staff treated more than 90 patients during the race weekend. “We’re seeing a lot of heat exhaustion and some patients are coming in with some drops, some blisters, and some participants are also unfortunately experiencing heat stroke as well,” said Dr. Rajan Walia, a resident physician at The Ottawa Hospital. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion were real risks for runners as the temperature in the national capital reached 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday. “One of the most common symptoms is a lot of nausea and some patients have vomiting,” said Dr. Walia. “In the heat it’s hard to keep up with your electrolytes and fluids.” The satellite hospital was equipped with medical equipment, patient beds and first aid supplies. “Once they’re in the building, we have buckets of ice water and water spray bottles that we use to bring their temperature down,” said Michael Dans, a registered nurse who works at the facility. The staff is also equipped for acute care and more serious injuries. “For patients who require more invasive interventions, we have a good connection with The Ottawa Hospital, so patients who are a little bit sicker who need help, they are able to be transferred properly,” said Dr. Walia on Sunday. Depending on the severity of the medical problem, not all runners can reach the site on their own feet. There are ambulances, medical golf carts and other emergency vehicles located along the race route. Every possible scenario is thought of and planned for before the race weekend. “At the end of the race, we have what we call huggers,” Dans said. “These are people watching you cross the finish line and sometimes we see people collapse right there, so we’ll get the blankets over them and put them in a wheelchair and they’ll go to the medical building.” Officials say to prevent illness on the course, stay hydrated before and after the race, take your time and dress appropriately for the weather.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/runners-suffer-heat-exhaustion-injuries-during-a-hot-ottawa-race-weekend-1.6416921 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos