Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green

Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famous Grand Canal on Sunday morning. This morning a piece of phosphorescent green liquid has appeared in Venice’s Grand Canal, reported by some residents near the Rialto Bridge. The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid, Veneto regional president Luca Zaia wrote on Twitter. The local prefect’s spokesman told CNN they immediately took water samples, reviewed CCTV surveillance tape and asked local gondolier pilots and boatmasters if they saw anything suspicious, before calling an emergency meeting to investigate the cause of the green water. , noting that no environmental group had claimed responsibility. The green blob was first spotted at around 9.30am CET (3.30am ET) and slowly grew, according to multiple images posted on social media, which showed gondolas, water taxis and water bus boats passing by through the emerald substance. City councilor Andrea Pegoraro immediately blamed environmental activists who have attacked Italian cultural heritage sites in recent months. The Ultima Generazione group, which poured coal into Rome’s Trevi Fountain last weekend, told CNN when asked if they were behind the green water, it wasn’t us. The Italian fire brigade tweeted that it was helping to provide samples and technical assistance to ARPA Veneto, the regional agency that oversees the environmental condition of the Grand Canal, which is carrying out analyzes to determine the nature of the substance in the water. Various theories surfaced online, including that it could be algae or a substance illegally distributed in the canal. This is not the first time that Venice’s Grand Canal has undergone a color change. In 1968, Argentinian artist Nicols Garca Uriburu painted the canal’s waters green with a fluorescent dye called Fluorescein, during the annual Venice Biennale. The movement was created to draw attention to ecological issues and the relationship between nature and civilization. The curious coloring comes as the city is celebrating the Vogalonga boat event, designed to combat wave action and restore Venetian traditions and help spread awareness of the environment and nature, as well as the Architecture Biennale, which opened at the weekend past.

