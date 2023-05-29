Erdogan survived the biggest test of his political career. What is expected next?

Editors Note: A version of this story appears on CNN. Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a thrice-weekly look inside the region’s biggest stories. Register here.





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared on Sunday as the winner of the country’s presidential election, proving resilient to the opposition bloc as he extends his rule into a third decade.

The official results showed Erdogan won with 52.1% of the votes, while opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu came out with 47.9%.

Regardless of one deadly earthquakes and a the decline of the local currency, Erdogan’s victory once again showed the leaders resilience, which analysts say is rooted not only in the ways in which he has consolidated power over the years, but also shows the enduring loyalty of his core support.

Considering the attrition that comes with 20 years in power, this is a significant achievement. It also signifies the failure of the opposition bloc, said Can Acun, a researcher at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), a pro-government think tank in Ankara.

While preliminary results showed Erdogan in the lead, the leader already began to celebrate his triumph as Kilicdaroglu warned of difficult days ahead.

Analysts say Erdogan’s winning margin could be a deciding factor in how he chooses to move forward.

The leader won by neither a landslide nor a narrow margin, said Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which he says likely means business as usual.

In the Turkish context, he said, that means Erdogan is likely to double down on himself unorthodox economic policies and a continued blow to the opposition, especially as he will seek to regain popularity in Istanbul and Ankara, two crucial cities he lost to the opposition.

Murat Somer, a professor of political science at Koc University in Istanbul, expects a tougher approach from Erdogan towards the opposition and his critics.

[Erdogan is] He is likely to continue his unorthodox economic policies because they actually serve his interests, Somer told CNN. But he will have to combine them with some orthodox measures to solve the currency crisis.

The Turkish president has previously called himself an enemy of interest rates, which he sees as the cause of inflation.

The Turkish lira sank to near record levels on Sunday as Erdogan claimed his victory, reaching 20.05 per dollar, close to Friday’s record low of 20.06. reported Reuters.

Somer also warned of the consequences of Erdogan’s victory, saying it could embolden other leaders around the world who undermine democracy.

The populist autocrat who broke every democratic rule and norm during the campaign won and the opposition that came together to rebuild democracy lost, he said.



Korhan Kocak, an assistant professor of political science at New York University Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, worries about Erdogan’s moves after the election.

For more than ten years, Erdogan has made it clear that he has a majoritarian sense of democracy: Those who do not belong to, in his view, the virtuous majority have no right to speak or be considered, Kocak told CNN.

Others who have been at the forefront of Erdogan’s political crackdown have also expressed concern.

Speaking to CNN before the election results came out, Ceylan Akca, a Diyarbakir lawmaker for the Left Green Party, under which pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) candidates are running, expressed fears for her party if Erdogan wins.

The HDP had been struggling to survive long before Erdogan’s victory on Sunday.

Akca said that, if Erdogan wins, he will most likely intensify his crackdown on the HDP and the Kurdish community.

It remains to be seen how Erdogan will deal with the opposition, but Acun said Erdogan has always been a pragmatic leader, not driven by revenge.

The strongman is likely to focus on the economy, he added, but the fight against what he called terrorism could intensify.

Analysts say the election results in both rounds show the growing polarization of the country.

Turkey has been a deeply polarized society for at least the past 40 years, and only getting more so, said Judd King, a senior associate professor at American University in Washington, DC. The ultra-secularist people would never in their life think of voting for Erdoğan, just like the anti-secularists would ever vote for the secular party.

And while many of Erdogan’s critics are unhappy, others see no viable option but the president.

Erdogan has earned the loyalty of the country’s conservatives over the years, especially in the early days of his rule, King said.

His support base is diverse, he said, adding that it is broadly sympathetic to religion but ranges ideologically from nationalists to those who actively oppose secularism.

Many of Erdogan’s supporters were pleased with his early achievements, particularly those that granted religious rights and freedom to the country’s Muslim majority.

The Turkey inherited by Erdogan in 2003 espoused a form of secularism that was stricter than that of most Western states. The role of religion in public was minimized, with the Islamic headscarf for women banned from universities, government institutions and parliament. Respectable religious women who sought higher education had to either give up the hijab or go abroad for university.

Upon taking power, Erdogan gradually lifted those restrictions. While he did not challenge the secularism guaranteed by the country’s constitution, religion began to play a larger role in his public, as well as his rhetoric.

His moves towards an official acceptance of the religion were seen as a restoration of the dignity of Turkey’s conservatives and gave him a large base of unyielding support.

Even those who didn’t see Erdogan’s appeal at first, King said, really came to appreciate him after earning his loyalty over years and years of providing all these services.

The election results could also be a blow to Western allies who had hoped that a post-Erdogan era would see Turkey return to its traditional allies in the West, especially amid the presidents’ friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

King said that despite his differences with the West, Erdogan’s recent foreign policy moves may have given Turkey a kind of independence that many of his supporters value.

For these voters, they feel there is a recognition for their country that was long overdue and never seemed to be forthcoming. And Erdogan is the man who delivered this to them.

Cagaptay said Erdogan’s foreign policy is unlikely to change.

[Erdogans] transactional foreign policy, pitting Russia and the US against each other to get what it wants, is likely to continue, he said.