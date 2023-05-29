The Pope gives the International Paul VI Award to the Italian President





Pope Francis gives the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, the International Paul VI Award, congratulating him for his service and responsibility.

By Francesca Merlo Pope Francis gave the Paul VI award on Monday, on the feast of the Saint, to the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella. The award, given in memory of Pope Montini, was created in 1979 by the Paul VI Institute and is given to individuals or institutions that, with their studies and works, have contributed to the growth of religious understanding in the world. Addressing the participants in the awards ceremony in the Clementine Hall of the Vatican, the Pope recalled that Pope St. Paul VI should also be thanked for the Second Vatican Council, which, among other things, emphasized the role of the lay faithful. Among their prominent professions is politics, he said, describing politics as one of the highest forms of charity. But, the Pope continued, we can ask ourselves – how do we make political action a form of charity and, on the other hand, how do we live charity within political dynamics? Service The answer lies in the word service that the Pope continued. Saint Paul VI said that those who exercise public power should consider themselves “as servants of their countrymen, with the disinterestedness and integrity befitting their high office.” Christ himself spoke about the difficulty of serving and doing for others, noted the Holy Father, who emphasized his idea that “he who does not live to serve, does not live to live. I believe that today the awarding of the Paul VI Award to President Mattarella is a beautiful occasion to celebrate the value and dignity of service, the highest lifestyle, that puts others before expectations. Addressing President Mattarella directly, the Pope went on to emphasize that this is true for him, a fact witnessed by the Italian people. He recalled how the President recently gave up his long-awaited retirement when he retired and took up a new mandate in the name of serving the country. LIABILITY Pope Francis went on to emphasize that in order to make service complete, responsibility must also be applied. Service goes hand in hand with responsibility, the Pope said. It is, as the word itself indicates, the ability to offer answers, relying on one’s commitment, without waiting for others to give them, the Pope explained, before turning to President Mattarella and pointing out how often , Mr. President, first. by example and then by word, have you called for this! Concluding his speech, the Pope reiterated that yes, the sense of responsibility and the spirit of service were for Saint Paul VI at the basis of the construction of social life. He left behind a legacy of building communities of solidarity and this was his dream. “I am happy,” said Pope Francis, bringing his speech to an end, to make himself an instrument of gratitude on behalf of all those, young and old, who see in you a teacher, but above all a witness steady and courteous service. and responsibility. Pope Montini would be pleased, he concluded, quoting him as saying: “Contemporary man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, or if he listens to teachers, he does so because they are witnesses.”

