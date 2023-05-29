Nigeria: Bola Tinubu sworn in as new president





CNN

–



President-elect of Nigeria Ahmed Tinubu ball was sworn into office on Monday against a backdrop of a divided nation, an ailing economy and growing insecurity.

The ceremony took place amid tight security at the 5,000-capacity Eagle Square venue in the capital, Abuja.

A national public holiday was declared and uninvited Nigerians were told to stay away from the ceremony. Opposition parties had contested the results and riots were feared.

In his inaugural address, Tinubu told Nigerians that his swearing in was a sublime moment.

We have endured hardships that would have caused other societies to crumble. However, we have shouldered the heavy burden to arrive at this sublime moment where the prospect of a better future joins our enhanced capacity to create that future, said Tinubu, who becomes Nigeria’s sixteenth president. .

His inauguration is the culmination of a lifelong ambition to rule Nigeria, but he faces major challenges.

He won the election with just 37 percent of the vote, the lowest of any elected Nigerian president since the transition from military to democratic rule in 1999. And as his inauguration began, the hashtag #Tinubunotmypresident started trending on social media.

Nigeria’s long-standing ethnic and religious divisions were further polarized during February’s vote amid violence and as election critics and observers raised concerns about irregularities and alleged attempts to disenfranchise voters.

A legal challenge to the result, launched by his political rivals, is ongoing. But Tinubu has said he would unite the nation and asked those who did not support him to rally behind his agenda.

Those who did not support me, I ask that you do not let the disappointment of this moment prevent you from realizing the historic national progress we can make working together, he said in March.

Revival of the fortunes of Africa’s largest economy is a critical challenge that Tinubu must immediately tackle head-on, analysts say.

Nigeria is about $103 billion in debt and faces unprecedented levels of inflation, high unemployment and a heavy reliance on dwindling oil revenues, which has led to an exodus of mostly young Nigerians in a refugee crisis. brain known locally as japa, or escape.

The key to solving most of the major issues in Nigeria today lies in his ability to jumpstart Nigeria’s economy and improve the finances of the Nigerian state. This is necessary to reduce Nigeria’s unsustainable debt burden, said Remi Adekoya, a political analyst and associate lecturer at the University of York in the UK.

Adekoya said Tinubu is very pro-business, which should attract much-needed foreign direct investment. Foreign investors would see it as a welcome change from the business-skeptic former president Buhari. This could work in Nigeria’s favour, he said.

Nigeria also faces a host of social problems, including inadequate access to education and healthcare systems, widespread poverty and gender inequality, according to Rolake Filani-Akinkugbe, an analyst and chief trade officer at Mixta Africa. Tinubu must work to build political and social capital, Filani-Akinkugbe said.

There is still a great polarization between the ultra-rich and the super-poor. And somehow successive governments have lost the social contracts of the majority of the population, she said.

Nigeria has been plagued by insurgencies, banditry and communal conflicts that pose significant threats to the nation. Dealing with insecurity remains a major challenge for the Tinubus administration.

Under former President Buhari’s rule, kidnapping for ransom became a major criminal enterprise leaving Nigerians in parts of the country terrified of going about their daily activities.

Tinubu is now the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, but unlike many previous Nigerian rulers, he has no military experience.

He pledged during his inaugural address to make security the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail over insecurity and violence.

Tinubu also promised to invest more in training and security equipment.

Adekoya said Tinubu is likely to appoint a cabinet quickly, unlike his predecessor who took six months to form his government. Tinubu is a pragmatist who has shown that he can spot talents and promote them, so I expect him to have a competent cabinet, Adekoya said.

The hopes and aspirations of millions rest on his shoulders and the road to progress will be difficult as Nigerians wait for the transformative leadership promised by Tinubu and other successive leaders.

Tessy Olabisi Ologun, an unemployed resident of Lagos, told CNN: I believe there is a future, if the leaders can lead us right. Our country is blessed and I believe he is suitable for this position.